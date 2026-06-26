The OnePlus N6 is scheduled to launch in India at the end of this month, and it is expected to be the cheapest model in the company's smartphone lineup in recent months. Leading up to its unveiling, OnePlus has been teasing various details about its first N series handset, including its key specifications, features, and colour options. Recently, the company revealed that the smartphone will be backed by the same capacity battery as the higher-end OnePlus Nord CE 6. Now, its dedicated microsite has been updated to reveal the camera configuration, thermal management solution, and display details of the upcoming OnePlus N6. The handset will carry a dual rear camera unit, coupled with an LED flash. On the front, it will sport a hole punch display cutout to house the selfie camera.

OnePlus N6 Key Specifications, Colour Options Revealed

The dedicated microsite for the OnePlus N6 has been updated to confirm that the handset will be equipped with a flat display that refreshes at up to 120Hz, while offering up to 1,200 nits peak brightness. Moreover, the smartphone will feature a dual rear camera system, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary shooter and an unspecified secondary camera.

On the front, the OnePlus N6 will be equipped with an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls, housed inside a centred hole punch display cutout. The company claims that the handset will be capable of recording videos at up to 60 fps, while also offering Dual-View video mode. For thermal management, the OnePlus N6 will launch equipped with a vapour chamber cooling solution, offering a 5,300 sq mm heat dissipation area.

The company recently announced that the OnePlus N6 will go on sale in India in two colour options, dubbed Fresh Mint and Midnight Green. The handset has previously been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking platform with an octa core MediaTek MT6835 chipset, which could either be the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 or MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, along with 6GB of RAM, an ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, and Android 16.

OnePlus upcoming handset managed to score 788 points on Geekbench's single-core performance test and 1,993 points on the multicore performance test. Meanwhile, the OnePlus N6 got a 532 single precision score, a 945 half precision score, and a 1,072 quantized score on Geekbench AI.

The company has already confirmed that the OnePlus N6 will be launched in India on June 30 at 12 pm IST. The handset will go on sale in India via Amazon, priced between Rs. 18,000 and Rs. 25,000. It will pack an 8,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging. The phone is claimed to provide three days of battery life and a seven-year battery health. It will ship with Android 16-based OxygenOS 16.

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