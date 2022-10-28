Technology News
Best Phones Under Rs. 30,000: Should You Buy a Feature-Packed Midrange Smartphone?

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, OnePlus Nord 2T and other midrange phones are up for discussion on this week’s Orbital podcast.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 28 October 2022 17:03 IST
Best Phones Under Rs. 30,000: Should You Buy a Feature-Packed Midrange Smartphone?

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge features 120W fast charging support

Buying a smartphone on a medium-sized budget can be a confusing task, with so many smartphone models available across popular manufacturers such as Samsung, Oppo, Xiaomi, and OnePlus. These handsets are typically equipped with one or two features typically found on more expensive flagship phones, such as faster charging, high-end chipsets, or camera sensors. While it might be argued that you get more value for your money when purchasing a smartphone in this price segment, you might also have to make certain trade-offs.

On this week's episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, host Akhil Arora talks to Reviewer Pranav Hegde and Consultant Sub Editor Siddhant Chandra to outline some of the best smartphones worth buying under Rs. 30,000.

It's been a while since we discussed the best phones under Rs. 30,000, and brands have shown a lot of interest in the Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 30,000 segment, according to Pranav. Consumers have started to spend more to get more value out of their smartphones, aided by buy now pay latter (BNPL) or easy EMI offers. These aren't phones that come with many compromises, and tend to offer good value for money, he says.

Thanks to the pandemic and the ongoing global supply crunch, smartphones priced under Rs. 20,000 do not offer the same value that they used to until last year, Pranav explains, adding that there are a few smartphones making their debut under Rs. 10,000, but they do not offer enough value.

Akhil asks if there are any “flagship” phone features that you simply won't see on smartphones priced under Rs. 30,000, and Pranav says that while you do get high-end features like a 108-megapixel camera, or support for 120W fast charging, you will usually get one outstanding feature that might compete with a flagship phone, the rest of the specifications will not be as good as a premium handset.

He cites the example of the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge, a smartphone equipped with an AMOLED display and support for 120W fast charging that offers a good multimedia experience and the ability to charge your phone quickly. However, he found that the camera performance on the Xiaomi handset was not as good as other phones in the same price segment.

The Best Smartphones You Can Buy Under Rs. 30,000 in India

Siddhant asks Pranav to list out the best features that a buyer can expect under the Rs. 30,000 mark. You can get smartphones with a powerful Snapdragon 870 chipset, or a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset, so performance is not an issue, he says. Very few phones in this price segment will feature a premium build quality, but you can consider phones like the Poco F4 5G or the Oppo Reno 8 5G, he adds.

When picking a phone under the Rs. 30,000 mark, you should probably opt for a phone with an AMOLED display, according to Pranav. Many phones in this segment do not offer a 3.5mm headphone jack, which means you should also check whether the handset supports dual stereo speakers, he says.

Akhil asks if it makes a difference whether your smartphone's display supports a refresh rate of 90Hz or 120Hz. While the difference between 90Hz and 120Hz isn't obvious, you will see a difference when upgrading from an older smartphone with a 60Hz display, Pranav says.

Poco F4 5G Review: Is It a Serious Contender?

If you want a feature rich experience, you can also consider the Samsung M53 5G, Pranav says. While you might not get the most powerful processor in this price segment, you get Samsung's One UI 4.0 skin running on top of Android 12, with two years of operating system updates and four years of security updates, as is the case with the company's M-series phones. It is equipped with a 108-megapixel quad camera setup.

Software updates might be patchy in this price segment, Pranav says. While there's no word on timelines, the general norm for phones priced under Rs. 30,000 is two years of software support. The Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge, for example, launched with Android 11 out-of-the-box when development of Android 13 had already been announced by Google. The phone eventually received an update to Android 12, bringing it on par with other phones from Samsung and OnePlus.

You can listen to all of that in detail and more in our episode by hitting the play button on the Spotify player embedded above. Don't forget to check our guide to the best phones under the Rs. 30,000 mark, which you can find linked above.

You can also find the Gadgets 360 podcast Orbital on your favourite platform — Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Gaana, JioSaavn, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Don't forget to follow the Gadgets 360 podcast wherever you're listening. Please also rate us and leave a review.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

  • Good
  • Crisp AMOLED display
  • Loud stereo speakers
  • 120W fast charging
  • Bad
  • Too many preinstalled apps
  • Average low-light camera performance
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 920
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Oppo Reno 8

Oppo Reno 8

  • Good
  • Good performance
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bundled 80W fast charger
  • Bad
  • Main camera lacks OIS
  • Preinstalled bloatware
Display 6.43-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1300
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
OnePlus Nord 2T 5G

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G

  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Good software performance
  • Good for gaming
  • Excellent battery life, 80W fast charging
  • Primary camera has good low-light performance
  • Bad
  • No macro camera
  • No IP rating
Display 6.43-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1300
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G

  • Good
  • 120Hz Super AMOLED display
  • Capable 5G SoC
  • Guaranteed software updates
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Lots of preinstalled bloatware
  • Weak low-light camera performance
  • Average video recording capability
  • No bundled charger
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 900
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M53 5G, OnePlus Nord 2T, Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge, Oppo Reno 8, Poco F4 5G, Orbital, Gadgets 360 Podcast, Podcast
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Best Phones Under Rs. 30,000: Should You Buy a Feature-Packed Midrange Smartphone?
