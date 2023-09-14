OnePlus has announced that closed OxygenOS 14 beta testing has started for the OnePlus Nord 2T users in India. Meanwhile, OnePlus 11 5G users are now getting the first OxygenOS 14 open beta. The flagship OnePlus 11 launched in February earlier this year with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and 5,000mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging support. The mid-range OnePlus Nord 2T, on the other hand, was released in May 2022 with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC and a 4,500mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging.

In a community post, OnePlus confirmed that the first Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 Open Beta for the OnePlus 11 is available for users in India and North America. Indian users will need to be on the the OxygenOS 13 version CPH2447_13.1.0.590(EX01) or CPH2447_13.1.0.591(EX01) to try out the open beta. The handset must also have at least 4GB of free storage space and a 30 percent battery to complete the installation process. Applications to test the Android 14-based Oxygen OS 14 are currently open and the company has 5,000 slots available.

Another community post noted that OxygenOS 14 closed beta testing on the OnePlus Nord 2T is now available for all Indian variant users. First 500 users on a first-come, first-served basis can enroll to test the beta software.

The post detailed the instructions to partake in the closed beta testing process for the OnePlus Nord 2T. Users are required to be an active user on the online OnePlus Community. They should also be prepared to regularly communicate and offer comments or feedback to the OnePlus team via the Feedback Application. Beta testers may also need to interact cordially and actively with the OnePlus staff and other users.

The post added that it is critical to avoid giving anyone outside the project team access to the closed beta testing setup package or any additional data connected to the internal beta in order to protect confidentiality.

OnePlus highlighted that there are certain known flaws with the beta version of the OxygenOS 14 release for the OnePlus Nord 2T that could degrade the user experience, therefore users should be cautious before joining the Closed Beta testing team.

Some of the known issues include the thumbnail images being dull and unresponsive when exporting photographs taken in succession, some desktop cards being blank and while the night mode is found in the More portion of the Camera application, the Pro mode is on the initial page. Regular users of the Nord 2T handsets are advised to avoid installing the beta build.

Meanwhile, the first OnePlus 11 OxygenOS 14 Open Beta changelog suggests that it brings improved photo and video-related permissions management for safer app access. Enhances the system stability, the speed at which apps launch, and the animations' smoothness. It also improves Aquamorphic Design for a more relaxing colour experience by using a natural, mild, and clearer colour approach. The update also redesigns the system notification sounds and adds new ringtones with Aquamorphic themes. It also incorporates a carbon monitoring AOD that illustrates the carbon emissions users save by choosing to walk over opting to drive.

