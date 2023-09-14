Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus 11 Android 14 Based OxygenOS 14 Open Beta Now Available, Closed Beta Begins for Nord 2T

OnePlus 11 Android 14-Based OxygenOS 14 Open Beta Now Available, Closed Beta Begins for Nord 2T

OxygenOS 14 Open Beta changelog suggests that it brings improved photo and video-related permissions management for safer app access.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 September 2023 15:54 IST
OnePlus 11 Android 14-Based OxygenOS 14 Open Beta Now Available, Closed Beta Begins for Nord 2T

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 11 5G (left) and OnePlus Nord 2T 5G (right) are both available in India

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord 2T was launched in India in July 2022
  • OnePlus 11 5G was launched globally in February this year
  • The handsets prently run Android 13-based OxygenOS 13

OnePlus has announced that closed OxygenOS 14 beta testing has started for the OnePlus Nord 2T users in India. Meanwhile, OnePlus 11 5G users are now getting the first OxygenOS 14 open beta. The flagship OnePlus 11 launched in February earlier this year with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and 5,000mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging support. The mid-range OnePlus Nord 2T, on the other hand, was released in May 2022 with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC and a 4,500mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging.

In a community post, OnePlus confirmed that the first Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 Open Beta for the OnePlus 11 is available for users in India and North America. Indian users will need to be on the the OxygenOS 13 version CPH2447_13.1.0.590(EX01) or CPH2447_13.1.0.591(EX01) to try out the open beta. The handset must also have at least 4GB of free storage space and a 30 percent battery to complete the installation process. Applications to test the Android 14-based Oxygen OS 14 are currently open and the company has 5,000 slots available.

Another community post noted that OxygenOS 14 closed beta testing on the OnePlus Nord 2T is now available for all Indian variant users. First 500 users on a first-come, first-served basis can enroll to test the beta software.

The post detailed the instructions to partake in the closed beta testing process for the OnePlus Nord 2T. Users are required to be an active user on the online OnePlus Community. They should also be prepared to regularly communicate and offer comments or feedback to the OnePlus team via the Feedback Application. Beta testers may also need to interact cordially and actively with the OnePlus staff and other users. 

The post added that it is critical to avoid giving anyone outside the project team access to the closed beta testing setup package or any additional data connected to the internal beta in order to protect confidentiality.

OnePlus highlighted that there are certain known flaws with the beta version of the OxygenOS 14 release for the OnePlus Nord 2T that could degrade the user experience, therefore users should be cautious before joining the Closed Beta testing team.

Some of the known issues include the thumbnail images being dull and unresponsive when exporting photographs taken in succession, some desktop cards being blank and while the night mode is found in the More portion of the Camera application, the Pro mode is on the initial page. Regular users of the Nord 2T handsets are advised to avoid installing the beta build.

Meanwhile, the first OnePlus 11 OxygenOS 14 Open Beta changelog suggests that it brings improved photo and video-related permissions management for safer app access. Enhances the system stability, the speed at which apps launch, and the animations' smoothness. It also improves Aquamorphic Design for a more relaxing colour experience by using a natural, mild, and clearer colour approach. The update also redesigns the system notification sounds and adds new ringtones with Aquamorphic themes. It also incorporates a carbon monitoring AOD that illustrates the carbon emissions users save by choosing to walk over opting to drive.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus Nord 2T 5G

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Good software performance
  • Good for gaming
  • Excellent battery life, 80W fast charging
  • Primary camera has good low-light performance
  • Bad
  • No macro camera
  • No IP rating
Read detailed OnePlus Nord 2T 5G review
Display 6.43-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1300
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
OnePlus 11 5G

OnePlus 11 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks and feels premium
  • Great battery life, very fast charging
  • Excellent performance
  • Power-efficient AMOLED display
  • Reliable rear cameras
  • Bad
  • Still no official IP rating
  • No wireless charging
Read detailed OnePlus 11 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 32-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1440x3216 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Specifications, OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus 11 5G Specifications, Android 14, OxygenOS 14, Beta Testing
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Vivo T2 Pro 5G India Launch Date Set for September 22: Expected Price, Specifications
Unity Engine’s Installation-Based Fee Prompts Backlash From Game Developers: Details

Related Stories

OnePlus 11 Android 14-Based OxygenOS 14 Open Beta Now Available, Closed Beta Begins for Nord 2T
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Honor 90 5G With 200-Megapixel Camera Launched in India at This Price
  2. These Four iPhone Models Have Been Discontinued in India
  3. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 13 Now Cheaper in India: See New Price
  4. Vivo T2 Pro 5G With Curved Display to Launch in India on This Date
  5. Apple Adds NavIC Support to These iPhone 15 Models in India 
  6. Motorola Edge 40 Neo Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  7. Vivo V29, Vivo V29 Pro Tipped to Launch in India in September
  8. iPhone 15 Pro Max vs iPhone 14 Pro Max: Should You Upgrade?
  9. Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Features More RAM Than the iPhone 14 Pro: Details
  10. Google Pixel 8 Series Could Offer Better Thermal Management: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 15 Plus India Manufacturing to Begin at Foxconn's Chennai Plant in Q4 2023: Report
  2. Unity Engine’s Installation-Based Fee Prompts Backlash From Game Developers: Details
  3. iPhone 15, iPhone 14 Models Now Offer Roadside Assistance via Satellite in the US With AAA: How It Works
  4. Vivo T2 Pro 5G India Launch Date Set for September 22: Expected Price, Specifications
  5. OnePlus 11 Android 14-Based OxygenOS 14 Open Beta Now Available, Closed Beta Begins for Nord 2T
  6. iPhone 15 Pro Models Get Support for India's NavIC, Apple May Let You Limit Charging Percentage on New Lineup
  7. Dutch Watchdog Seeks Apple Explanation on French iPhone 12 Radiation Tests: Report
  8. FTX Exchange Gets Court Approval to Sell Crypto Assets, Move Will Allow Repayment to Customers
  9. Arm Secures $54.5 Billion Valuation in Year's Biggest IPO With Apple, Nvidia, Samsung as Investors
  10. iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max Equipped With 8GB of RAM Alongside A17 Pro Chip: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.