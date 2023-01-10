Technology News

OnePlus Nord 3 Testing Begins in India, Expected to Launch Around June: Report

OnePlus Nord 3 is believed to be codenamed Larry.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 January 2023 12:57 IST
OnePlus Nord 3 Testing Begins in India, Expected to Launch Around June: Report

The OnePlus Nord 3 is expected to feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord 3 may get a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC
  • It could feature 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage
  • The OnePlus Nord 3 may pack 4,500mAh battery, 150W Super Flash Charging

OnePlus Nord 3 was expected to arrive last year with several rumours surrounding the handset hinting at its various aspects. However, the handset seemingly fell off the rumour mill in the latter half of 2022. A new report now mentions that OnePlus is testing a handset codenamed Larry, which could be the OnePlus Nord 3. It is speculated that the Shenzhen company could launch this smartphone sometime around June. This smartphone is rumoured to feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

As per a MySmartPrice report, the OnePlus Nord 3 is being tested in India. The company's last numbered Nord series was the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, which was launched in India in July 2022. The publication speculates that since the OnePlus Nord 3 is in the testing phase, it might also launch in the country around June or July this year.

OnePlus Nord 3 specifications (rumoured)

A past report suggested that the OnePlus Nord 3 may get a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) AMOLED display from BOE with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to carry a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, along with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

In terms of cameras, this OnePlus smartphone is said to get a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture lens. There could also be 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel secondary sensors. It is expected to house a 4,500mAh battery with support for 150W Super Flash Charging support.

The OnePlus Nord 3 could be equipped with an X-axis motor for providing haptic feedback. It is also tipped to feature an under-display fingerprint sensor. This smartphone is believed to be based on the Realme GT Neo 3, which also offers proprietary 150W fast charging support.

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India in 2022? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2023 hub.

Further reading: OnePlus Nord 3, OnePlus
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
iQoo 11 5G With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 120W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Elon Musk's Tweet Regarding Disabling Driver Monitoring Being Reviewed, Says NHTSA
Featured video of the day
CES 2023: AMD Unveils New Laptop CPUs and GPUs, New Ryzen 7000 X3D Desktop CPUs

Related Stories

OnePlus Nord 3 Testing Begins in India, Expected to Launch Around June: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 3 Testing Begins in India, Expected to Launch Soon: Report
  2. Tata-Run iPhone Plant Would be a Boon for India, Says Executive
  3. Jio True 5G Services Launched in 10 More Cities Across India: All Details
  4. Government Announces New BIS Standards for USB Type-C Chargers, More
  5. iQoo 11 5G With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Launched in India: Price, Offers
  6. Realme 10 With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC Launched in India: Price, Offers
  7. Motorola Launches Moto Buds 600 ANC With Multipoint Support, More
  8. Microsoft May Use OpenAI’s GPT Feature for Word, Outlook, PowerPoint: Report
  9. Oppo Reno 8T 5G, 4G Design Renders, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  10. Vivo Y53t 5G With 5,000mAh Battery Launched: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Trying to Integrate OpenAI’s GPT for Word, Outlook, and PowerPoint: Report
  2. Tata-Run iPhone Plant Would be a Boon for India, Says Executive
  3. Apple iPhone SE Cancelled, Could Continue to Use Qualcomm 5G Chips: Report
  4. Elon Musk's Tweet Regarding Disabling Driver Monitoring Being Reviewed, Says NHTSA
  5. OnePlus Nord 3 Testing Begins in India, Expected to Launch Around June: Report
  6. iQoo 11 5G With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 120W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Avatar: The Way of Water Is Now the Biggest Hollywood Movie in India, With Over Rs. 454 Crore at Box Office
  8. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series to Get One UI 5.1 Update Soon, Internal Testing Begins: Report
  9. Fire-Boltt Infinity Smartwatch With 1.6-inch Display, 4GB Storage Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Trailer Teases MODOK, Kang the Conqueror Promises Lost Time
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.