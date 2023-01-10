OnePlus Nord 3 was expected to arrive last year with several rumours surrounding the handset hinting at its various aspects. However, the handset seemingly fell off the rumour mill in the latter half of 2022. A new report now mentions that OnePlus is testing a handset codenamed Larry, which could be the OnePlus Nord 3. It is speculated that the Shenzhen company could launch this smartphone sometime around June. This smartphone is rumoured to feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

As per a MySmartPrice report, the OnePlus Nord 3 is being tested in India. The company's last numbered Nord series was the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, which was launched in India in July 2022. The publication speculates that since the OnePlus Nord 3 is in the testing phase, it might also launch in the country around June or July this year.

OnePlus Nord 3 specifications (rumoured)

A past report suggested that the OnePlus Nord 3 may get a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) AMOLED display from BOE with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to carry a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, along with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

In terms of cameras, this OnePlus smartphone is said to get a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture lens. There could also be 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel secondary sensors. It is expected to house a 4,500mAh battery with support for 150W Super Flash Charging support.

The OnePlus Nord 3 could be equipped with an X-axis motor for providing haptic feedback. It is also tipped to feature an under-display fingerprint sensor. This smartphone is believed to be based on the Realme GT Neo 3, which also offers proprietary 150W fast charging support.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.