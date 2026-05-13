Technology News
English Edition

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite First Impressions

The OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite appears to focus on practicality over flashy gimmicks, much like the Nord CE 6. Here are our first impressions.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 13 May 2026 07:23 IST
OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite First Impressions

OnePlus has launched the CE 6 Lite in two colourways

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite price starts at Rs. 20,999 for 6GB + 128GB model
  • it muted matte charcoal-like shade on the plastic rear panel
  • The handset packs a 7,000mAh battery that supports 45W wired charging
Advertisement

The OnePlus Nord series today is rather an all-encompassing lineup, covering nearly every price segment in the lower mid-range and the mid-range market. For starters, there's the main Nord model, which offers a more premium experience, followed by the CE variant, which trims things down while keeping the essence intact. After taking a brief detour last year, the Lite model is back in OnePlus' Nord lineup. The new OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite is aimed at buyers who want the Nord branding without stretching their budgets too far. It promises to deliver on the essentials, along with a handful of practical upgrades, while retaining much of the philosophy that defined its predecessor.

oneplus nord ce 6 lite fi main 1 OnePlus

In recent months, we've noticed that the OnePlus Nord 6 and the Nord CE 6 have adopted the newer circular camera deco inspired by the OnePlus 15, which also trickled down to the 15R. However, that isn't the case with the Lite model. The OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite retains the vertical, pill-shaped camera island at the rear of the CE 4 Lite, giving it a more familiar appearance. While it protrudes a little, it doesn't wobble any more than its predecessor when placed on a flat surface.

The rear panel uses a matte-finished plastic build that has done a good job of resisting fingerprints and smudges during my initial days of usage. OnePlus has launched the smartphone in Hyper Black and Vivid Mint colour options, and we have the former for review. The Hyper Black finish leans towards a muted matte charcoal-like shade. It has a soft texture at the rear, which works in the phone's favour. Despite using a plastic build, the phone has good ergonomics and feels well put together in hand so far.

oneplus nord ce 6 lite fi main 2 OnePlus

The power button on the right side doubles as a fingerprint scanner. OnePlus has also equipped the phone with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance, a noticeable upgrade over the IP54 rating offered by the Nord CE 4 Lite. Oh, and you also get MIL-STD-810H certification for durability.

On the front, the OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite sports a 6.72-inch Full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. In my initial days of use, it appears to be a decent panel with above-average colour reproduction, though the typical qualities and drawbacks of an LCD screen remain noticeable. I'll talk about the display experience, how it fares when streaming content, and its output when held under Delhi's harsh sunlight, after spending a considerable amount of time with it.

oneplus nord ce 6 lite fi main 3 OnePlus

OnePlus has equipped the Nord CE 6 Lite with a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. We've already seen several handsets powered by a similar chip that perform decently at their price point, especially considering the soaring memory and ultimately, smartphone prices today. Our final verdict, however, will be formed when we put the phone through its paces during our full review.

For optics, the Nord CE 6 Lite has the same 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor as the higher-end Nord CE 6. You can read about how it fared in our OnePlus Nord CE 6 review here. However, different chipsets have different image signal processors, which ultimately affect the final result. So, stay tuned for our review and final verdict on whether the Nord CE 6 Lite is the one for shutterbugs. The front camera, though, has a different story. While the standard model ships with a 32-megapixel sensor, the CE 6 Lite has an 8-megapixel selfie camera. And once again, we've reserved our judgment for our review.

oneplus nord ce 6 lite fi main 4 OnePlus

Connectivity options on the Nord CE 6 Lite include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, a USB Type-C port, GPS, GLONASS, BDS, Galileo, and QZSS. 7,000mAh cell with support for 45W wired fast charging and 10W wired reverse charging. On paper, the phone should easily last about a day with moderate usage. But if that turns out to be accurate, we're yet to explore.

At first glance, the OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite appears to focus on practicality over flashy gimmicks, much like the Nord CE 6. There are meaningful on-paper upgrades. The design may not reinvent the wheel, but the refined matte finish and solid in-hand feel could potentially help it stand out in the crowded lower mid-range segment. However, can the OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite translate these upgrades into a genuinely dependable everyday experience? Stay tuned for our full review to find out.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.72-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,080x2,400 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite, OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite Features, OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite Launch, OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite Price in India, OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite Specifications, OnePlus
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
GTA 6 Third Trailer Rumours Gather Steam After Sony Asks PS4 Users to Upgrade to PS5 Ahead of Launch
Oppo Find X10 Pro Max May Feature Dual 200-Megapixel Cameras, Dimensity 9600 Pro SoC, Claims Tipster

Related Stories

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite First Impressions
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 70 Pro Review: Sleek, Light, and Bright!
  2. New Leak Suggests the Samsung Galaxy M47 May Feature This Snapdragon Chip
  3. Retailer Listing Suggests Garmin's Screenless Fitness Tracker is Coming Soon
  4. Oppo Find X9s Price in India, Features Leaked as Launch Draws Close
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M47 With Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Chipset Reportedly Listed on Geekbench
  2. Vivo V80, Vivo S2 Reportedly Visit GSMA Database, Hinting at Imminent Launch in China
  3. Redmi K100 Series May Launch in Q3 2026, Ahead of Anticipated Xiaomi 18 Series Debut
  4. Kraken Follows Kelp DAO, Switches From LayerZero to Chainlink CCIP
  5. Anthropic Reverses Decision on Third-Party Agentic Tools, Allows OpenClaw Usage in Claude Plans
  6. East of Eden OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch This Upcoming Series?
  7. Arc Raiders Surpasses 16 Million Copies Sold as Embark Studios Announces Next Major Update
  8. Oppo Find X9s Price in India, Detailed Specifications Leaked as Launch Draws Close
  9. Google Said to Be Working on New AI Agent Called Gemini Spark That Could Launch at Google I/O 2026
  10. Thimmarajupalli TV Now Streaming Online: Where to Watch the Telugu Rural Drama Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »