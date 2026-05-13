OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite First Impressions

The OnePlus Nord series today is rather an all-encompassing lineup, covering nearly every price segment in the lower mid-range and the mid-range market. For starters, there's the main Nord model, which offers a more premium experience, followed by the CE variant, which trims things down while keeping the essence intact. After taking a brief detour last year, the Lite model is back in OnePlus' Nord lineup. The new OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite is aimed at buyers who want the Nord branding without stretching their budgets too far. It promises to deliver on the essentials, along with a handful of practical upgrades, while retaining much of the philosophy that defined its predecessor.

In recent months, we've noticed that the OnePlus Nord 6 and the Nord CE 6 have adopted the newer circular camera deco inspired by the OnePlus 15, which also trickled down to the 15R. However, that isn't the case with the Lite model. The OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite retains the vertical, pill-shaped camera island at the rear of the CE 4 Lite, giving it a more familiar appearance. While it protrudes a little, it doesn't wobble any more than its predecessor when placed on a flat surface.

The rear panel uses a matte-finished plastic build that has done a good job of resisting fingerprints and smudges during my initial days of usage. OnePlus has launched the smartphone in Hyper Black and Vivid Mint colour options, and we have the former for review. The Hyper Black finish leans towards a muted matte charcoal-like shade. It has a soft texture at the rear, which works in the phone's favour. Despite using a plastic build, the phone has good ergonomics and feels well put together in hand so far.

The power button on the right side doubles as a fingerprint scanner. OnePlus has also equipped the phone with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance, a noticeable upgrade over the IP54 rating offered by the Nord CE 4 Lite. Oh, and you also get MIL-STD-810H certification for durability.

On the front, the OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite sports a 6.72-inch Full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. In my initial days of use, it appears to be a decent panel with above-average colour reproduction, though the typical qualities and drawbacks of an LCD screen remain noticeable. I'll talk about the display experience, how it fares when streaming content, and its output when held under Delhi's harsh sunlight, after spending a considerable amount of time with it.

OnePlus has equipped the Nord CE 6 Lite with a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. We've already seen several handsets powered by a similar chip that perform decently at their price point, especially considering the soaring memory and ultimately, smartphone prices today. Our final verdict, however, will be formed when we put the phone through its paces during our full review.

For optics, the Nord CE 6 Lite has the same 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor as the higher-end Nord CE 6. You can read about how it fared in our OnePlus Nord CE 6 review here. However, different chipsets have different image signal processors, which ultimately affect the final result. So, stay tuned for our review and final verdict on whether the Nord CE 6 Lite is the one for shutterbugs. The front camera, though, has a different story. While the standard model ships with a 32-megapixel sensor, the CE 6 Lite has an 8-megapixel selfie camera. And once again, we've reserved our judgment for our review.

Connectivity options on the Nord CE 6 Lite include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, a USB Type-C port, GPS, GLONASS, BDS, Galileo, and QZSS. 7,000mAh cell with support for 45W wired fast charging and 10W wired reverse charging. On paper, the phone should easily last about a day with moderate usage. But if that turns out to be accurate, we're yet to explore.

At first glance, the OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite appears to focus on practicality over flashy gimmicks, much like the Nord CE 6. There are meaningful on-paper upgrades. The design may not reinvent the wheel, but the refined matte finish and solid in-hand feel could potentially help it stand out in the crowded lower mid-range segment. However, can the OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite translate these upgrades into a genuinely dependable everyday experience? Stay tuned for our full review to find out.