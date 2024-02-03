OnePlus Nord Buds 3, expected to succeed the OnePlus Nord Buds 2, will likely grace the Indian market soon. Although the company has not confirmed anything yet, details about the purported true wireless earphones have surfaced online recently. A leak shows CAD renders of the earphones alongside the case, which will likely come with a design revamp over the preceding model. The earphones are also expected to launch with upgraded features over the OnePlus Nord Buds 2. A pair of OnePlus TWS earphones, speculated to be the Nord Buds 3, have now been reportedly spotted on an Indian certification site.

A 91Mobiles report claimed that the a pair of new OnePlus buds with the model number E512A were spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, hinting at an imminent India launch. These earphones may be introduced in the country with the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 moniker. The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 carried the model number E508A, whereas the OnePlus Nord Buds 2R had the model number E510A. No further details about the purported earphones have been found in the listing.

However, leaked CAD renders of the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 had surfaced online recently. The earbuds were seen in a black colour option and the charging case was seen with an oval design in a similar shade. The shape of the case is significantly different from the boxy case of the OnePlus Nord Buds 2.

The leaked renders showed the case of the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 with a glossy lid on top and the rest of the body with a matte finish. The earbuds appear to sport a half-in-ear design with silicone earplugs. They have been tipped to offer touch controls to answer or reject calls, adjust volume, control music, and more.

Notably, the OnePlus Nords 3 were launched in India in April 2023 at Rs. 2,999 and are offered in grey and white colour options. The IP55-rated ANC (active noise cancellation) supported earphones carry 12.4mm dynamic drivers and support Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.