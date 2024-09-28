Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale — the e-commerce giant's annual festive season sale — is well underway, bringing with it several deals, discounts and offers on a range of products. We've previously published a list of the top deals on truly wireless stereo (TWS) headsets under Rs. 20,000, but what if you're looking for something on a tighter budget? Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale has you covered, so don't forget to check our handy list of the top deals to avail of during the sale event on Amazon.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Availing Bank Discounts on Budget TWS Earphones

Amazon is offering discounts on several products during the ongoing sale, and this includes budget earphones from brands such as OnePlus (Nord), Boat, Realme, Samsung, Redmi, and Oppo. While the discount on these devices might not appear as big as more expensive ones, it's worth noting that TWS earphones in this segment are already very competitively priced.

If your purchase amount is above Rs. 5,000 — this might not be possible with all budget TWS earphones during the sale, as some of their prices have dropped under that price point — you can avail of an additional discount worth up to Rs. 1,750 using an eligible SBI card. Some product listings also include a free coupon that can be used to further lower the cost of your purchase by a certain amount.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Top Deals on Budget TWS Earphones

