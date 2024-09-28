Technology News
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Top Deals on Budget TWS Earphones

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE is currently available at Rs. 3,699 — the TWS earphones were launched at

Updated: 28 September 2024 12:19 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Top Deals on Budget TWS Earphones

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are priced at Rs. 7,999 during the ongoing Amazon sale

  • Redmi Buds 5C is priced at Rs. 1,499 during Amazon's sale
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival sale started on September 27
  • The Sony WF-C700N currently costs Rs. 6,998 on Amazon
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale — the e-commerce giant's annual festive season sale — is well underway, bringing with it several deals, discounts and offers on a range of products. We've previously published a list of the top deals on truly wireless stereo (TWS) headsets under Rs. 20,000, but what if you're looking for something on a tighter budget? Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale has you covered, so don't forget to check our handy list of the top deals to avail of during the sale event on Amazon.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Availing Bank Discounts on Budget TWS Earphones

Amazon is offering discounts on several products during the ongoing sale, and this includes budget earphones from brands such as OnePlus (Nord), Boat, Realme, Samsung, Redmi, and Oppo. While the discount on these devices might not appear as big as more expensive ones, it's worth noting that TWS earphones in this segment are already very competitively priced.

If your purchase amount is above Rs. 5,000 — this might not be possible with all budget TWS earphones during the sale, as some of their prices have dropped under that price point — you can avail of an additional discount worth up to Rs. 1,750 using an eligible SBI card. Some product listings also include a free coupon that can be used to further lower the cost of your purchase by a certain amount.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Top Deals on Budget TWS Earphones

  Product Name MRP Deal Price Amazon Link
1 Samsung Galaxy Buds FE Rs. 12,999 Rs. 3,699 Buy Now
2 OnePlus Nord Buds 2 Rs. 3,299 Rs. 1,999 Buy Now
3 Redmi Buds 5C Rs. 4,999 Rs. 1,499 Buy Now
4 Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro Rs. 7,999 Rs. 3,199 Buy Now
5 Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Rs. 19,999 Rs. 7,999 Buy Now
6 Sony WF-C700N Rs. 12,990 Rs. 6,998 Buy Now
7 pTron Zenbuds 1 ANC Rs. 3,999 Rs. 899 Buy Now

 

OnePlus Nord Buds 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

OnePlus Nord Buds 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Looks good, comfortable fit
  • Active noise cancellation
  • Convenient, customisable controls
  • Fun, reasonably detailed sound
  • Good battery life, fast charging
  • Bad
  • No app support on iOS
Read detailed OnePlus Nord Buds 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Redmi Buds 5C True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Redmi Buds 5C True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Comfortable fit
  • Good ANC
  • Long battery life
  • Customisable sound profiles
  • Bad
  • No battery indicator on the case
  • Slight sound distortion at high levels
Read detailed Redmi Buds 5C True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour Black
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Comfortable fit, decent noise isolation
  • LDAC Bluetooth codec support, sound enhancement tweaks
  • Detailed, balanced sound
  • Good app/ app-based features
  • Bad
  • Somewhat fatiguing highs
  • Controls are a bit fiddly
Read detailed Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour White
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Good looks and comfort
  • IPX7 water resistance
  • Very good sound quality with the Scalable codec
  • Excellent ANC and hear-through
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Works optimally only with Samsung devices, no app on iOS
  • Wider voice assistant support missing
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Sony WF-C700N True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Sony WF-C700N True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Secure, comfortable fit with good noise isolation
  • Physical button controls, good app
  • Warm, feel-good sonic signature
  • Straightforward, reliable performance
  • Bad
  • No advanced Bluetooth codec support
  • Inadequate battery capacity on the charging case
  • Sound isn’t too detailed
Read detailed Sony WF-C700N True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Top Deals on Budget TWS Earphones
