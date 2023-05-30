Technology News
OnePlus Nord N30 5G Specifications Leaked via Geekbench Listing, Could Get Snapdragon 695 SoC

OnePlus Nord N30 5G is listed on Geekbench with model number CPH2513.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 May 2023 17:55 IST


Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is powered by Snapdragon 695 SoC

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord N30 5G is listed to run on Android 13
  • The company is yet to confirm the launch date of the OnePlus Nord N30 5G
  • It could pack 8GB of RAM

OnePlus Nord N30 5G is expected to debut soon as a successor to last year's OnePlus Nord N20 5G. Ahead of any official announcement, the Nord series smartphone was spotted on Geekbench benchmarking site. The OnePlus Nord N30 5G is shown with an octa-core Snapdragon 695 SoC and 8GB RAM. The listing suggests model number CPH2513 and Android 13 operating system. The OnePlus Nord N30 5G is speculated to release in the US market as a rebranded version of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite.

The Geekbench listing shows the OnePlus smartphone with model number CPH2513. The same model number recently appeared on the Google Play Console site and was then considered to be associated with the OnePlus Nord N30 5G. As per the listing, an octa-core chipset will power the phone. It shows two CPU cores with a maximum clock speed of 2.21GHz and six cores capped at 1.80GHz. These CPU speeds are associated with the Snapdragon 695 SoC. The site also shows that the phone has 7.23GB of memory. This translates to 8GB RAM on paper.

The benchmark listing indicates Android 13 on the OnePlus Nord N30 5G. It has received a single-core score of 888 points and a multi-core score of 2076 points. These don't reflect the actual performance of the purported OnePlus phone. The handset that appeared on Geekbench may just be a prototype and may go through refinements before the final release.

OnePlus Nord N30 5G is expected to debut in the US as a rebranded version of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G. The latter was launched in India in April with a starting price tag of Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G has a 6.72-inch full-HD (1,080x2,400 pixels) LCD display with a dynamic refresh rate of 120Hz. It is powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The handset sports a triple rear camera unit, led by a 108-megapixel Samsung HM6 sensor. It flaunts a 16-megapixel selfie sensor and packs up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W SuperVOOC wired charging.

OnePlus recently launched its first tablet in India, the OnePlus Pad, which is only sold in a Halo Green colour option. With this tablet, OnePlus has stepped into a new territory that's dominated by Apple's iPad. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.




Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G review
Display 6.72-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1800x2400 pixels
