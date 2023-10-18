Technology News
  • OnePlus Open Confirmed to Feature Sony’s LYTIA T808 Sensor; Detailed Camera, Display Specifications Leaked

OnePlus Open Confirmed to Feature Sony’s LYTIA-T808 Sensor; Detailed Camera, Display Specifications Leaked

OnePlus Open foldable is tipped to come with with a 7.82-inch fluid AMOLED main display with 120Hz refresh rate.

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 October 2023 10:49 IST
OnePlus Open Confirmed to Feature Sony’s LYTIA-T808 Sensor; Detailed Camera, Display Specifications Leaked

Photo Credit: OnePlus

The OnePlus Open launches October 19

Highlights
  • OnePlus Open could sport a 6.31-inch 2K AMOLED cover display
  • The foldable is tipped to be priced at around Rs. 1,39,999 in India
  • OnePlus Open could get a 64-megapixel 3X telephoto camera
OnePlus is all set to debut its first foldable smartphone, the OnePlus Open, on October 19. In the lead up to the launch, the Chinese manufacturer has teased the foldable, while several leaks have provided insight into the phone's design, specifications, colour options and more. Now, a new leak brings detailed camera and display specifications for the OnePlus Open, with OnePlus also confirming certain details of the former. The handset's triple rear camera setup has been tipped to be led by a 48-megapixel Sony LYTIA-T808 sensor. OnePlus, too, has confirmed that its upcoming foldable will feature Sony's newest sensor. Additionally, the OnePlus Open could arrive with a 7.82-inch fluid AMOLED main display with 120Hz refresh rate.

Tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) has posted a detailed list of camera and display specifications for the OnePlus Open. In his post on X, the tipster said that the phone's primary camera will be a 48-megapixel Sony LYTIA-T808 sensor (1/1.43”, f/1.7) with optical image stabilisation (OIS), accompanied by a 48-megapixel ultra-wide lens (1/2”, f/2.2), and a 64-megapixel telephoto, 3X optical lens (145mm, f/2.6) with OIS.

The two selfie cameras on the foldable are tipped to be a 20-megapixel shooter for the inner front camera and 32-megapixel sensor for the outer one. OnePlus, while not giving away detailed specifications, has also confirmed that its upcoming smartphone will feature the newest LYTIA-T808 sensor from Sony. “Adopted by a foldable phone for the first time, this camera sensor boasts Sony's "Dual-layer Transistor Pixel” technology (also known as “Pixel Stacked”) where light adsorption-retention structure was redesigned from ground up, allowing for doubling the light captured and stored for conversion (full well capacity) despite a relative smaller sensor size,” OnePlus said in a press release.

Brar, meanwhile, also leaked the display specifications for OnePlus Open. If the leak is to be believed, the phone could sport a 6.31-inch 2K AMOLED cover display with 120Hz refresh rate, 2,800 nits of peak brightness, and “Ceramic Guard” protection, which seems to be OnePlus' version of Apple's Ceramic Shield screen protection on iPhone models.

The main inner display could be a LTPO 3.0, 7.82-inch fluid AMOLED display, also with 120Hz refresh rate and 2,800 nits of peak brightness, in addition to Dolby Vision support. Brar claims that OnePlus is calling its new displays ProXDR, which also sounds very similar to Apple's Super Retina XDR displays on iPhone Pro models. It's worth noting that OnePlus has not officially confirmed any of these details yet.

Earlier this week, ahead of the foldable's launch, tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) claimed that the OnePlus Open will be priced at around Rs. 1,39,999 in India. He also hinted that the first sale of the foldable will begin October 27. On Tuesday, a OnePlus spokesperson also confirmed to Gadgets 360 that its latest handset will ship with some pre-installed third-party apps like Facebook.

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: OnePlus Open, OnePlus, OnePlus Open Camera, OnePlus Open Display, OnePlus Open Specifications
