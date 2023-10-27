Technology News
OnePlus Open Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

OnePlus Open will be sold via the company's website, Amazon, and via retail outlets.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 October 2023 09:41 IST
OnePlus Open Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

OnePlus Open is equipped with a Hasselblad-branded triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • OnePlus Open runs on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip
  • The smartphone is equipped with a triple rear camera setup
  • The OnePlus Open is priced at Rs. 1,39,999 in India
OnePlus Open — the first foldable phone from the Chinese smartphone maker — will go on sale in India for the first time today. It was launched in India and global markets last week, and has the same hardware specifications as the Oppo Find N3. The foldable has a 7.82-inch AMOLED inner display paired with a 6.31-inch outer screen. One of the three Hasselblad-branded rear cameras includes a next generation Sony LYTIA-T808 "Pixel Stacked" CMOS sensor. The OnePlus Open is powered by Qualcomm's octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip.

OnePlus Open price in India, availability

The price of the OnePlus Open in India is set at Rs. 1,39,999 and the phone is available in a single configuration with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of inbuilt storage. The handset was launched in Emerald Dusk and Voyager Black colour options and will go on sale in India on Friday. 

Customers can purchase the OnePlus Open via the company's website, Amazon, and via retail stores. The company has announced launch discounts of Rs. 5,000 via ICICI Bank and OneCard Instant Bank transactions. Buyers can also avail of a trade-in bonus of Rs. 8,000 on some smartphones, according to the company.

OnePlus Open specifications

The OnePlus Open runs on OxygenOS 13.2 based on Android 13 out-of-the-box and is equipped with a 7.82-inch (2,268x2,440 pixels) 2K Flexi-fluid LTPO 3.0 AMOLED display with a 1-120Hz dynamic refresh rate. It has a 6.31-inch (1,116x2,484 pixels) 2K LTPO 3.0 Super Fluid AMOLED outer display with a 10-120Hz dynamic refresh rate.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip powers the OnePlus Open, along with an Adreno 740 GPU and 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM. Users can also utilise unused storage on the handset to expand the RAM in increments of 4GB, 8GB, and 12GB, according to the company.

The OnePlus Open has a Hasselblad-branded triple camera setup comprising a 48-megapixel primary camera with a Sony LYT-T808 “Pixel Stacked” CMOS sensor, a 64-megapixel telephoto camera with an OmniVision OV64B sensor, and a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with a Sony IMX581 sensor. For selfies and video calls, it has a 20-megapixel camera located on the inner display, while the cover display has a 32-megapixel sensor.

You get 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage on the OnePlus Open. It supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, Beidou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS and features a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, sensor core, e-compass, flick-detect sensor, and an under-screen ambient light sensor.

The OnePlus Open runs on a dual-cell 4,800mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC charging support. Just like other OnePlus smartphones, this foldable phone has the company's tri-state alert slider. There's a side mounted fingerprint scanner as well. It measures 153.4x143.15.9mm (unfolded) and weighs up to 245g.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Open, OnePlus Open specifications, OnePlus Open price in India, OnePlus Open launch, OnePlus India, OnePlus, OnePlus Open sale
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
