Technology News

OnePlus Open Launch Event Live Updates: OnePlus Set to Launch First Foldable Phone

OnePlus Open launch event will begin at 7:30pm IST in Mumbai and the event can be streamed live via the YouTube app.

Written by David Delima, Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 October 2023 17:44 IST
Advertisement

OnePlus teases the arrival of the OnePlus OpenThe OnePlus Open is the company's first foldable phone and the company is hosting the global launch event in Mumbai.  The time is here to welcome something cutting-edge!See you at 7:30 PM today: https://t.co/1PlD2H5Duc pic.twitter.com/ZunDSOeZUu— OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) October 19, 2023

2023-10-19T17:51:49+0530

OnePlus Open launch event: How to watch the event livestreamThe OnePlus Open launch event starts at 7:30pm IST. You can watch the livestream via the company's website, the OnePlus YouTube channel, or via the player embedded here or at the top of the page.

2023-10-19T17:49:59+0530

OnePlus Open is set to debut today as the first foldable phone from the Chinese smartphone maker. The handset is confirmed to feature same specifications as the Oppo Find N3 that was launched in global markets earlier today. The company has confirmed that the handset will be equipped with Sony's newest LYTIA-T808 camera sensor. The handset is also confirmed to feature a waterdrop-style hinge. Tipster have also leaked some of the details of the handset, and most of these match the specifications of the Oppo Find N3.

As the company gears up to launch the OnePlus Open at its launch event that is scheduled to kick off later this evening at 7:30, you can catch some of the most important updates related to the smartphone and its debut here. We'll also keep you posted with the latest updates during the launch event, so make sure to keep refreshing the page for the latest updates. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Open, OnePlus Open launch event, OnePlus Open launch, OnePlus Open updates, OnePlus Open live updates, OnePlus Open live blog, OnePlus
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Google Working on Bringing Upcoming Pixel’s Repair Mode to All Android-Powered Devices: Report

Related Stories

OnePlus Open Launch Event Live Updates: OnePlus Set to Launch First Foldable Phone
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BTC, ETH See Losses Alongside Most Altcoins, Stablecoins See Gains
  2. HP Pavilion Plus Laptops Get 13th Gen Intel Core Chips in India: See Price
  3. BGMI 2.8 Update Is Now Live: Zombies Edge Mode, Hoverboard, More
  4. Samsung Galaxy S24+ Outperforms Galaxy S23 Ultra in Vulkan Test
  5. Google to Manufacture Pixel Phones in India, Starting With Pixel 8
  6. Nothing OS 2.0.4 Rolling Out for Nothing Phone 1 With New Features
  7. OnePlus 12 Display Might Be Brighter Than Samsung Galaxy S24, iPhone 15 Pro
  8. OnePlus Open Launch Event Live Updates: OnePlus to Launch First Foldable
  9. Oppenheimer to Release on Digital and Physical Media on November 21
  10. Honor Play 8T With Large 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Working on Bringing Upcoming Pixel’s Repair Mode to All Android-Powered Devices: Report
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival: Here Are Some Hand-Picked Deals on Appliances
  3. HyperOS Screenshots Leak Online Ahead of Expected Debut on Xiaomi 14 Series
  4. WhatsApp Rolls Out ‘View Once’ Mode for Voice Notes to Beta Testers on iOS, Android
  5. India vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match Live Streaming for Free: How to Watch India vs Bangladesh Live on Mobile App, TV
  6. Oppo Find N3 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Chip, 7.82-Inch Inner Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Netflix Hikes Subscription Prices Again, Adds 8.8 Million New Subscribers
  8. Google Announces Plan to Manufacture Pixel Phones in India, Starting With Pixel 8
  9. Apple Probing Screen 'Flickering' Issue Impacting Apple Watch Series 9, Watch Ultra 2: Report
  10. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Snaps Out its Profit Streak, Registers Losses Alongside Ether, Solana, Polygon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »