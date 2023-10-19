OnePlus teases the arrival of the OnePlus OpenThe OnePlus Open is the company's first foldable phone and the company is hosting the global launch event in Mumbai.
The time is here to welcome something cutting-edge!See you at 7:30 PM today: https://t.co/1PlD2H5Duc pic.twitter.com/ZunDSOeZUu— OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) October 19, 2023
2023-10-19T17:51:49+0530
OnePlus Open launch event: How to watch the event livestreamThe OnePlus Open launch event starts at 7:30pm IST. You can watch the livestream via the company's website, the OnePlus YouTube channel, or via the player embedded here or at the top of the page.
OnePlus Open is set to debut today as the first foldable phone from the Chinese smartphone maker. The handset is confirmed to feature same specifications as the Oppo Find N3 that was launched in global markets earlier today. The company has confirmed that the handset will be equipped with Sony's newest LYTIA-T808 camera sensor. The handset is also confirmed to feature a waterdrop-style hinge. Tipster have also leaked some of the details of the handset, and most of these match the specifications of the Oppo Find N3.
As the company gears up to launch the OnePlus Open at its launch event that is scheduled to kick off later this evening at 7:30, you can catch some of the most important updates related to the smartphone and its debut here. We'll also keep you posted with the latest updates during the launch event, so make sure to keep refreshing the page for the latest updates.
