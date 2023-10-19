OnePlus Open is set to debut today as the first foldable phone from the Chinese smartphone maker. The handset is confirmed to feature same specifications as the Oppo Find N3 that was launched in global markets earlier today. The company has confirmed that the handset will be equipped with Sony's newest LYTIA-T808 camera sensor. The handset is also confirmed to feature a waterdrop-style hinge. Tipster have also leaked some of the details of the handset, and most of these match the specifications of the Oppo Find N3.

As the company gears up to launch the OnePlus Open at its launch event that is scheduled to kick off later this evening at 7:30, you can catch some of the most important updates related to the smartphone and its debut here. We'll also keep you posted with the latest updates during the launch event, so make sure to keep refreshing the page for the latest updates.