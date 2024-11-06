Oppo Reno 13 series is expected to launch soon, with details about the rumoured handsets circulating in the rumour mill over the past few weeks. Recently, a tipster claimed that the lineup, expected to include the Oppo Reno 13 and Reno 13 Pro, could be unveiled in China in late November. Key expected specifications and features of the smartphones have surfaced online previously. Now, the chipset, camera, build and charging details of the Pro variant have leaked.

Oppo Reno 13 Pro Specifications (Rumoured)

The Oppo Reno 13 Pro may get a yet-to-be-released MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset, according to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese). If true, the chipset will be a downgrade compared to the Oppo Reno 12 Pro's MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC. As per the other details in the leak, this will be the only demotion for the Reno 13 Pro, which is otherwise expected to come with upgrades or retain features of the preceding model.

As per the tipster, the Oppo Reno 13 Pro is expected to sport a 6.83-inch quad-curved display with uniform bezels. The rumoured screen is larger than the 6.7-inch curved OLED of the Reno 12 Pro. The phone is tipped to support up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. In China, the Oppo Reno 12 Pro launched with a top-of-the-line configuration of 16GB + 512GB.

For optics, the Oppo Reno 13 Pro is expected to carry a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel main sensor, a secondary 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and another 50-megapixel sensor with a telephoto shooter. The phone is said to get a 50-megapixel front camera as well. The rumoured camera setup is the same as the Reno 12 Pro.

According to the tipster, the Oppo Reno 13 Pro may carry a metal middle frame and come with IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The handset is tipped to support wireless charging as well. Meanwhile, the Oppo Reno 12 Pro has an IP65-rated build and supports 80W SuperVOOC charging.

