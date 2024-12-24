Oppo A5 Pro has appeared on Geekbench ahead of its China launch. The company has already confirmed the design, colour options and operating system details of the upcoming phone. The listing on the benchmarking site hints at the expected chipset that the smartphone could come with. The handset was also spotted on other certification sites. These listings have suggested several probable key features of the Oppo A5 Pro including display, battery and camera specifications.

Oppo A5 Pro Geekbench Listing

The Oppo A5 Pro with the model number PKP110 has been spotted on Geekbench. The phone scored 1,053 and 3,052 points on single-core and multi-core tests, respectively. It is listed with an octa-core chipset, with four cores clocking a speed of 2.50GHz, while the other four clocked at 2.00GHz. The phone is expected to get the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 or the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy SoC.

As per the listing, the Oppo A5 Pro will support 12GB of RAM and run on Android 15. Meanwhile, the company has confirmed that the handset will ship with Android 15-based ColorOS 15 and support up to 12GB of RAM alongside up to 512GB of onboard storage. The RAM is said to be virtually expandable to up to an additional 12GB.

The Oppo A5 Pro is confirmed to be offered in Quartz White, Rock Black, and Sandstone Purple colour options. Teasers have suggested that the phone could arrive with IP68 or IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Oppo A5 Pro Features (Expected)

Previous listings have suggested that the Oppo A5 Pro may sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,412 pixels) AMOLED screen. It will likely be available in RAM options of 8GB and 12GB, paired with storage options of 256GB and 512GB.

In the camera department, the Oppo A5 Pro could get a 50-megapixel primary sensor alongside a 5-megapixel secondary sensor at the back, and a 16-megapixel sensor at the front for selfies and video calls. It could carry an in-display fingerprint sensor for security as well as a 6,000mAh battery. The handset may measure 161.5 x 74.85 x 7.67mm in size and weigh 186g.

