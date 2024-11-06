Technology News
Sony Launches Chroma Collection PS5 Peripherals, Fortnite Limited Edition Controller in India

The new controllers and PS5 console covers will go on sale on November 7.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 6 November 2024 18:39 IST
Sony Launches Chroma Collection PS5 Peripherals, Fortnite Limited Edition Controller in India

Photo Credit: Sony

The Fortnite Limited Edition controller is priced at Rs. 7,490

Highlights
  • The Chroma Collection and Fortnite controller were announced in September
  • The Chroma Collection peripherals are available in Pearl and Indigo
  • The Chroma Collection console covers are priced at Rs. 5,569
Sony launched a set of new Chroma Collection PlayStation 5 peripherals and the Fortnite Limited Edition DualSense controller in India Wednesday. The Chroma Collection includes two DualSense wireless controllers and two console covers in sparkling new finishes, while the limited-edition controller features art from Epic Games' popular Battle Royale title Fortnite. The new peripherals were announced at PlayStation's State of Play showcase in September.

Chroma Collection, Fortnite Limited Edition Controller Price in India, Availability

The Chroma Collection controllers and console covers will be launched in Chroma Indigo and Chroma Pearl colourways. The DualSense controllers in the collection are priced at Rs. 6,849, while the console covers will sell at a price of Rs. 5,569.

The Fortnite Limited Edition controller, on the other hand, is priced at Rs. 7,490 in India. All PS5 peripherals will be available across participating retailers in the country starting November 7. Bear in mind, limited edition controllers and striking new colourways for PS5 accessories often go out of stock quickly at online retailers.

chroma indigo ps5

DualSense controller and PS5 console cover in Chroma Indigo colourway
Photo Credit: Sony

The Chroma collection and the Fortnite controller were announced at State of Play on September 24. The Chroma Collection adds three new PS5 peripheral colourways that “shine, shimmer, and shift colours from every angle.” While the Pearl and Indigo colour options will be available from November 7, PS5 accessories in a third Chroma Teal colourway will launch on January 23, 2025.

The Fortnite Limited Edition DualSense controller, also unveiled at State of Play, features Fortnite characters Fishstick and Peely, along with graffiti-style art across its face. The controller is available in a familiar blue colour option.

Back in September, Sony had launched the Astro Bot Limited Edition DualSense wireless controller to accompany the release of Astro Bot on PS5. The white-and-blue special edition controller is available in India at Rs. 6,820.

Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports.
xAI Rolling Out Grok API for Developers, Offers $25 of Free Credits Per Month

