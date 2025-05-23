Oppo A5x 5G was launched in India on Friday. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. It sports a 120Hz LCD screen with a 1,000nits peak brightness. As per the company, the Oppo A5x 5G comes with a flagship-grade reinforced glass with 160 percent higher impact resistance compared to its predecessor. It has an IP65-rated build and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support.

Oppo A5x 5G Price in India

Oppo A5x 5G price in India starts at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB + 128GB configuration, as per a press release. It is offered in two colourways — Midnight Blue and Laser White. The phone will be available for purchase starting May 25 on Flipkart.

Customers can take advantage of a Rs. 1,000 instant cashback and a no-cost EMI offer for three months on purchases made via SBI, IDFC First Bank, Bank of Baroda, Federal Bank, and DBS Bank cards.

Oppo A5x 5G Specifications

The dual SIM (nano + nano) Oppo A5x 5G runs on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15. It sports a 6.67-inch (1,604 x 720 pixels) HD+ screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,000nits peak brightness. The handset comes with Splash Touch and Glove Touch technologies which support touch interactions with wet fingers, mist, oil, or through protective gloves.

Oppo A5x 5G is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with up to 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The RAM can be virtually expanded by another 4GB, as per the company. Oppo also equips the handset with a Trinity Engine which is said to optimise the performance.

For optics, the smartphone is equipped with a dual camera unit, comprising a 32-megapixel primary shooter with an f/1.8 aperture and auto-focus support, and an unspecified depth sensor. It also gets a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The camera system on the Oppo A5x 5G is complemented by several AI-backed features. It comes with AI Eraser 2.0, Reflection Remover, AI Unblur, and AI Clarity Enhancer for improving image quality, restoring details, and removing unwanted objects. As per the company, the AI Smart Image Matting 2.0 supports multi-subject extraction with seamless cross-app editing and drag-and-drop convenience.

Connectivity options on the Oppo A5x 5G include 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, and USB Type-C. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The handset is claimed to have MIL-STD shock resistance, SGS Gold Certification, and an IP65 rating against dust and water resistance. It measures 165.71 x 76.24 x 7.99mm in terms of dimensions and weighs 194g.

Oppo A5x 5G packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging. As per the company, it will retain over 80 percent of its capacity even after 1,700 charge cycles and deliver up to five years of consistent battery performance.