Oppo may be preparing to launch new A-series smartphones soon. While the company hasn't officially announced launch plans yet, the unannounced Oppo A6 4G has surfaced on Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) certification website, revealing its model number. Meanwhile, the Oppo A6x has been spotted on Malaysia's SIRIM database, further hinting at its upcoming release. The company launched the 5G variant of the Oppo A6 in the Chinese market last month. It is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip and features a 7,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support.

Oppo A6 4G, Oppo A6x Certifications Hint at Imminent Launch

The NBTC listing shows the Oppo A6 4G with model number CPH2817 and certification number B38744-25. The listing shows that the smartphone supports GSM, WCDMA and LTE networks. The NBTC listing also hints that the phone is manufactured in China.

Oppo A6 4G

Credit: NBTC

The Oppo A6x bearing model number CPH2819 was spotted on the Malaysian SIRIM website by X (formerly Twitter) user Anvin (@ZionsAnvin). The listing indicates that the phone could be launched in the Asian market soon. However, the company has not made any official announcement regarding the formal debut of Oppo A6x and Oppo A6 4G.

The Oppo A6x is expected to arrive as a successor to the Oppo A5x model, which was launched in May this year in India for a starting price of Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB + 128GB configuration.

The Oppo A5x sports a 6.67-inch display and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. It has a dual camera unit, led by a 32-megapixel primary shooter. It sports a 5-megapixel front-facing camera and has an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance. It houses a 6,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging.

Oppo recently unveiled the Oppo A6 5G in its home turf with an initial price tag of CNY 1,599 (about Rs. 20,000) for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

The 5G-enabled Oppo A6 has a 6.57-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display and runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip. The handset is IP69 rated for dust and water resistance and carries a dual-rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel wide-angle shooter and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. It has a 16-megapixel selfie camera and carries a 7,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support.