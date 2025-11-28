Technology News
Oppo A6x Price in India, RAM and Storage Options Leaked Ahead of Anticipated Launch

Oppo A6x is said to be equipped with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 28 November 2025 14:03 IST
Oppo A6x Price in India, RAM and Storage Options Leaked Ahead of Anticipated Launch

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo A5x 5G (pictured) was launched in India in April

Highlights
  • Oppo A6x is tipped to start at Rs 12,499 in India
  • It may sport a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD panel with 120Hz refresh rate
  • The Oppo A6x may get MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset with ColorOS 15
Oppo A6x is expected to succeed the company's current Oppo A5x 5G model, which was unveiled in India in May this year. In India, it launched at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB+128GB RAM and storage configuration, and now its purported successor appears to be gearing up for its debut. Recent rumours suggest that Oppo may soon expand its budget lineup. Alongside the newly leaked pricing details, the tipster had previously revealed key specifications about the upcoming handset, giving us a clearer picture of what to expect from the purported Oppo A6x.

Oppo A6x Price in India (Expected)

According to an X post by tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd), the Oppo A6x will likely be priced in India at Rs. 12,499 for the base 4GB+64GB RAM and storage configuration. The tipster added that the 4GB + 128GB and the 6GB + 128GB variants of the purported handset are expected to cost Rs. 13,499 and Rs. 14,999, respectively.

Oppo A6x Specifications, Design (Expected)

Earlier this week, the same tipster claimed that the rumoured Oppo A6x is expected to come with a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The handset is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. Out of the box, the phone may run on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15.

At the back, the Oppo A6x is tipped to carry a 13-megapixel main rear camera alongside a VGA sensor. For selfies and video calls, it is expected to be equipped with a 5-megapixel sensor at the front. Likely to be backed by a 6,500mAh battery, the upcoming handset could support 45W wired fast charging. 

The Oppo A6x may arrive with an IP64 dust and splash-resistant rating. The smartphone could measure 8.58mm in thickness and weigh about 212g. A leaked promotional image shared by the tipster suggests that the phone will likely sport a vertically arranged pill-shaped camera module, placed in the top left corner of the rear panel. It could be sold in grey and light blue colourways.

Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates.

Further reading: Oppo A6x, Oppo A6x Price in India, Oppo A6x Specifications, Oppo A5x, Oppo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Oppo A6x Price in India, RAM and Storage Options Leaked Ahead of Anticipated Launch
