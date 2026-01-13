Technology News
English Edition

Bitcoin Price Hovers Around $91,000 as Inflation Data Keeps Traders on Edge

Bitcoin hovered near $91,000 as traders stayed cautious ahead of key US inflation data.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 January 2026 15:08 IST
Bitcoin Price Hovers Around $91,000 as Inflation Data Keeps Traders on Edge

Photo Credit: Unsplash/André François McKenzie

Bitcoin and Ethereum trade steady as markets track US inflation data

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Bitcoin trades in a tight range near $91,000
  • ETF inflows stabilise after recent outflows
  • Altcoins remain volatile amid thin liquidity
Advertisement

Bitcoin traded largely flat as the cryptocurrency market remained cautious on Tuesday, with investors waiting for clarity from macro signals rather than reacting to crypto-specific news. Analysts said Bitcoin is trading around the $91,000 zone (roughly Rs. 82.15 lakh) after last week's volatility, with markets focused on upcoming US inflation data that could influence interest-rate expectations. Institutional interest showed early signs of stabilising as US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded modest inflows after earlier outflows, though the flows were not strong enough to drive a breakout. Ethereum (ETH) traded near $3,125 (roughly Rs. 2.82 lakh), holding above the $3,000 mark as broader sentiment remained measured. Bitcoin is priced near Rs. 82.15 lakh in India, while Ethereum trades around Rs. 2.82 lakh, as per the Gadgets 360 price tracker.

Market sentiment was restrained on Tuesday, as investors continued to price in headline CPI close to 2.7 percent year-on-year, making the upcoming data release a key near-term catalyst. A softer inflation reading could lift risk sentiment and support Bitcoin, while a higher print may trigger brief volatility around the $90,000 zone (roughly Rs. 81.24 lakh).

US Inflation Data and ETF Flows Shape Market Direction

Altcoins traded mixed as the broader market moved sideways. XRP traded near $2.05 (roughly Rs. 185), while Solana (SOL) was priced around $140.47 (roughly Rs. 12,680). Binance Coin (BNB) hovered near $909.36 (roughly Rs. 82,100), and Dogecoin (DOGE) traded close to $0.14 (roughly Rs. 12.5).

Explaining why prices are moving sideways, Vikram Subburaj, CEO of Giottus, said macro uncertainty is keeping traders cautious. “Bitcoin is trading around the $91,000 zone (roughly Rs. 82.15 lakh) after last week's volatility [...] On-chain data also shows reduced retail activity but steady capital movement by larger participants, which typically points to consolidation rather than panic selling.”

On broader market trends and altcoin performance, Nischal Shetty, Founder of WazirX, said liquidity remains thin and sentiment has turned risk-off. “XRP's recent funding round kept the focus on Ripple alive despite mild price dips in the last 24 hours [...] While Asian equity markets showed strength, led by Japan, China, and South Korea, this optimism has not fully translated into altcoin momentum.”

Sharing his near-term outlook, Akshat Siddhant, Lead Quant Analyst at Mudrex, said upcoming US inflation data will be a key trigger for Bitcoin and Ethereum. “A softer reading could lift risk sentiment and support Bitcoin, while a higher print may lead to brief volatility around the $90,000 zone.”

Overall, analysts said crypto prices are moving sideways as markets wait for clarity from macro signals rather than crypto-specific developments. For now, Bitcoin's ability to hold above key support and Ethereum's strength above $3,000 (roughly Rs. 2.71 lakh) remain central to near-term market direction.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ethereum, crypto news
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
Capcom Announces Resident Evil Showcase for January 15

Related Stories

Bitcoin Price Hovers Around $91,000 as Inflation Data Keeps Traders on Edge
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Capcom Announces Resident Evil Showcase for January 15
  2. Oppo Reno 15 Series 5G Goes on Sale in India Today: See Price, Offers
  3. Here's When the Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Is Expected to Go on Sale
  4. NoiseFit Pro 6R With Up to Seven Days Battery Life Launched in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Launched With 6,000mAh Battery: Price, Features
  6. Tata Punch Facelift Launched with Major Tech Upgrades and Updated Design
  7. This Realme P Series Phone Could Launch in India With a 10,000mAh Battery
  8. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu OTT Release Date Reportedly Leaked Online
  9. Call of Duty Could be Coming to Nintendo Switch 2 Soon
  10. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale to Offer Discounts on These Laptops, Tablets
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 to Reportedly Miss Out on Major Camera Upgrades; Specifications Leak
  2. Realme P Series Phone With 10,000mAh Battery Spotted on BIS Website; Could Launch in India Soon
  3. OpenAI Acquires HealthTech Startup Torch, Plans to Integrate It With ChatGPT Health
  4. Oppo A6c China Launch Date Announced; Company Reveals Design, Colour Options
  5. Bitcoin Price Hovers Around $91,000 as Inflation Data Keeps Traders on Edge
  6. Capcom Announces Resident Evil Showcase for January 15
  7. Privacy Concerns With Gemini-Powered Siri? This Is What Apple and Google Say
  8. One Piece: Into The Grand Line Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  9. Ithiri Neram Out on OTT: Know Where to Watch This Romance Film Online
  10. NoiseFit Pro 6R Launched in India With Up to 7 Days of Battery Life, Built-In GPS Support: Price, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »