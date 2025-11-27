Oppo Find N6 Allegedly Being Tested in India Amid Uncertain Launch Plans

Oppo launched the Find N5 in China earlier this year as the thinnest foldable phone globally, with a folded thickness of 8.93mm. Recent leaks claim that the purported successor, possibly called the Oppo Find N6, could be "thinner and lighter than a traditional foldable phone." The company has yet to announce the launch of the upcoming foldable handset in China. Meanwhile, a tipster suggests the Find N6 model is being tested in India, hinting at a potential launch in India.

Oppo Find N6 Said to Be Testing in India, but Launch Plans Remain Unclear

According to an X post by tipster Debayan Roy (@Gadgetsdata), the rumoured Oppo Find N6 "has entered testing in India." The tipster noted that usually, this suggests an imminent launch in the country. While there is a high possibility that the handset could launch in India, "in this case, India launch is not confirmed yet," he added.

Replying to a comment under his post, the tipster added that the Oppo Find N6 is unlikely to be introduced in the Indian market under the OnePlus branding.

Oppo smartphones being rebranded as OnePlus models is not new. The OnePlus Open, for example, launched globally as the rebranded version of the Oppo Find N3. For a long time, rumours also suggested that the Find N5 might appear in select markets as the OnePlus Open 2, although that ultimately did not happen.

It is still unclear whether the Find N6 will launch under its own name or arrive as a variant of the Chinese model in other regions. Since no further details are available yet, this development should be viewed cautiously until more concrete information emerges.

A recent leak suggested that the Oppo Find N6 could launch as the first foldable phone running the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC. The top variant of the handset is also expected to support satellite communication. The previous Find N5 used a reduced-core version of the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, but it remains unclear whether the Find N6 will adopt the full chipset or a similar cut-down model.

The Oppo Find N6 could feature an 8.1-inch inner display and a 6.6-inch cover screen. It is said to be thinner and lighter than typical foldables, offer wireless charging, and include customisable buttons with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone may pack a battery above 6,000mAh and is expected to feature multispectral imaging, a 50-megapixel 1/1.4-inch Sony LYT808 primary camera, and a 50-megapixel 3x thin periscope lens.