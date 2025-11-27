Technology News
English Edition

Oppo Find N6 Allegedly Being Tested in India Amid Uncertain Launch Plans

The tipster added that the Oppo Find N6 is unlikely to be introduced in the Indian market under the OnePlus branding. 

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 27 November 2025 15:57 IST
Oppo Find N6 Allegedly Being Tested in India Amid Uncertain Launch Plans

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find N5 (pictured) was previously tipped to arrive in India as the OnePlus Open 2

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Find N6 may use Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and support satellite link
  • Likely features include an 8.1-inch inner screen, 6.6 inch cover display
  • Cameras may include a 50 megapixel LYT808 main and 3x periscope lenses
Advertisement

Oppo launched the Find N5 in China earlier this year as the thinnest foldable phone globally, with a folded thickness of 8.93mm. Recent leaks claim that the purported successor, possibly called the Oppo Find N6, could be "thinner and lighter than a traditional foldable phone." The company has yet to announce the launch of the upcoming foldable handset in China. Meanwhile, a tipster suggests the Find N6 model is being tested in India, hinting at a potential launch in India.

Oppo Find N6 Said to Be Testing in India, but Launch Plans Remain Unclear

According to an X post by tipster Debayan Roy (@Gadgetsdata), the rumoured Oppo Find N6 "has entered testing in India." The tipster noted that usually, this suggests an imminent launch in the country. While there is a high possibility that the handset could launch in India, "in this case, India launch is not confirmed yet," he added.

Replying to a comment under his post, the tipster added that the Oppo Find N6 is unlikely to be introduced in the Indian market under the OnePlus branding. 

Oppo smartphones being rebranded as OnePlus models is not new. The OnePlus Open, for example, launched globally as the rebranded version of the Oppo Find N3. For a long time, rumours also suggested that the Find N5 might appear in select markets as the OnePlus Open 2, although that ultimately did not happen.

It is still unclear whether the Find N6 will launch under its own name or arrive as a variant of the Chinese model in other regions. Since no further details are available yet, this development should be viewed cautiously until more concrete information emerges.

A recent leak suggested that the Oppo Find N6 could launch as the first foldable phone running the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC. The top variant of the handset is also expected to support satellite communication. The previous Find N5 used a reduced-core version of the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, but it remains unclear whether the Find N6 will adopt the full chipset or a similar cut-down model.

The Oppo Find N6 could feature an 8.1-inch inner display and a 6.6-inch cover screen. It is said to be thinner and lighter than typical foldables, offer wireless charging, and include customisable buttons with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone may pack a battery above 6,000mAh and is expected to feature multispectral imaging, a 50-megapixel 1/1.4-inch Sony LYT808 primary camera, and a 50-megapixel 3x thin periscope lens.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo Find N6, Oppo Find N6 India Launch, Oppo Find N6 Features, Oppo Find N5, Oppo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Indrajaal Ranger Debuts as India’s First AI-Driven Anti-Drone Patrol Vehicle
Bitcoin Trades Near $91,300 as Accumulation Signals Strengthen Across Crypto Market

Related Stories

Oppo Find N6 Allegedly Being Tested in India Amid Uncertain Launch Plans
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025 Early Deals Live Now: Here Are Details
  2. OTT Releases This Week: Stranger Things Season 5 Vol 1, Mass Jathara, Aaryan, and More
  3. Nothing Phone 3a Lite Launched in India With These Features
  4. Flipkart Black Friday Sale Live: Big Discounts on iPhone 16, and More
  5. Redmi 15C 5G Will Launch in India on This Date
  6. Honor Magic 8 Pro Launched in Global Markets With a Downgraded Battery
  7. Oppo Reno 15 Series Charging Details Surface Through TUV Certification
  8. OpenAI Confirms User Data Exposed After Mixpanel Security Breach
  9. Stranger Things 5 Volume 1 Now Streaming on Netflix: Everything You Need to Know
  10. Sony's 200-Megapixel LYTIA 901 Sensor Announced With AI Processing, 4x In-Sensor Zoom
#Latest Stories
  1. Cyberpunk 2077 Sells 35 Million Copies, CD Project Red Shares Update on Cyberpunk 2 Development
  2. Honor Magic 8 Pro Launched Globally With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, 7,100mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  3. OpenAI Confirms User Data Exposed After Mixpanel Security Breach
  4. Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 Hindi Version Now Streaming in Hindi: Where to Watch it Online?
  5. Stranger Things 5 Volume 1 Now Streaming on Netflix: Everything You Need to Know
  6. Bitcoin Trades Near $91,300 as Accumulation Signals Strengthen Across Crypto Market
  7. Indrajaal Ranger Debuts as India’s First AI-Driven Anti-Drone Patrol Vehicle
  8. Aan Paavam Pollathathu Premieres on JioHotstar Soon: What You Need to Know
  9. Redmi 15C 5G India Launch Date Set for Early December; Amazon Availability Confirmed: See Expected Price, Specifications
  10. Elon Musk’s X Will Now Rank Following Feed Posts Using Grok’s AI Capabilities
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »