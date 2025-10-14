The Oppo Reno 15 series is expected to be unveiled in China soon, comprising three models — Oppo Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro, and Reno 15 Pro+. Ahead of their anticipated debut, key specifications of the standard and Pro models have been leaked. As per a tipster, the Reno 15 and Reno 15 Pro could sport 120Hz flat OLED screens. The Pro variant is expected to have a 6,000mAh battery, while the standard Reno 15 could pack a slightly bigger cell.

Oppo Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro Key Specifications

According to tipster Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata), the Oppo Reno 15 will sport a 6.59-inch flat OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1.5K resolution. For optics, the purported handset may feature a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens.

Oppo Reno 15 Pro :

✅ 6.31" 1.5K 120Hz flat OLED

✅ 200MP main (likely) + 50MP periscope telephoto +UW🤳50MP

✅ ~6000mAh🔋



OPPO Reno 15 :

✅ 6.59" 1.5K 120Hz flat OLED

✅ 50MP + 50MP Telephoto +UW🤳50MP

✅ 6000mAh+🔋



Both:

✅ D8000 Series SoC

✅ Latest Pro iPhone like 📸 module — Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata) (@Gadgetsdata) October 14, 2025

It is said to pack a battery with a capacity greater than 6,000mAh.

Meanwhile, the Reno 15 Pro is tipped to have a smaller 6.31-inch flat OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1.5K resolution. In the camera department, the handset may get a 200-megapixel primary camera and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens. The ultra-wide-angle camera is expected to be the same as the one on the standard Reno 15.

In terms of battery, the purported Oppo Reno 15 Pro could pack a 6,000mAh cell.

The tipster further claimed that both Reno 15 and Reno 15 Pro will be powered by Dimensity 8000 series chipsets. This contradicts a previous report, which suggested that a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC could power the Reno 15 series.

The Oppo Reno 15 and Oppo Reno 15 Pro are also tipped to have a camera module similar to the latest iPhone 17 Pro models. The latter, notably, has a new camera plateau, which features the LiDAR scanner and LED flash at one end and the triple camera setup on the other.

While the launch date is yet to be announced, the Oppo Reno 15 series was recently said to be in the testing phase in India and other markets.