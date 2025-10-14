Technology News
Oppo Reno 15 Pro, Reno 15 Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch; May Come With 50-Megapixel Telephoto Lens

Oppo Reno 15 and Reno 15 Pro could be powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 8000 series chipsets.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 14 October 2025 13:07 IST
Oppo Reno 14 series was launched in India in July

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 15 and 15 Pro are tipped to feature 120Hz flat OLED displays
  • The Reno 15 Pro could pack a 6,000mAh battery
  • Both handsets may sport a camera module similar to iPhone 17 Pro models
The Oppo Reno 15 series is expected to be unveiled in China soon, comprising three models — Oppo Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro, and Reno 15 Pro+. Ahead of their anticipated debut, key specifications of the standard and Pro models have been leaked. As per a tipster, the Reno 15 and Reno 15 Pro could sport 120Hz flat OLED screens. The Pro variant is expected to have a 6,000mAh battery, while the standard Reno 15 could pack a slightly bigger cell.

Oppo Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro Key Specifications

According to tipster Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata), the Oppo Reno 15 will sport a 6.59-inch flat OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1.5K resolution. For optics, the purported handset may feature a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens.

It is said to pack a battery with a capacity greater than 6,000mAh.

Meanwhile, the Reno 15 Pro is tipped to have a smaller 6.31-inch flat OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1.5K resolution. In the camera department, the handset may get a 200-megapixel primary camera and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens. The ultra-wide-angle camera is expected to be the same as the one on the standard Reno 15.

In terms of battery, the purported Oppo Reno 15 Pro could pack a 6,000mAh cell.

The tipster further claimed that both Reno 15 and Reno 15 Pro will be powered by Dimensity 8000 series chipsets. This contradicts a previous report, which suggested that a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC could power the Reno 15 series.

The Oppo Reno 15 and Oppo Reno 15 Pro are also tipped to have a camera module similar to the latest iPhone 17 Pro models. The latter, notably, has a new camera plateau, which features the LiDAR scanner and LED flash at one end and the triple camera setup on the other.

While the launch date is yet to be announced, the Oppo Reno 15 series was recently said to be in the testing phase in India and other markets.

