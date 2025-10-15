Oppo Find X9 Pro and Find X9 are set to debut in China on October 16. The phones will be powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, while running on the Android 16-based ColorOS 16. The company recently announced that its upcoming series will launch in India next month. However, Oppo did not reveal the exact date for its debut in the country. Now, a tipster has reportedly revealed the same, along with the key specifications of the phones.

SmartPrix collaborated with tipster Yogesh Brar to leak the Oppo Find X9 Pro and Find X9 launch date in India. These handsets will reportedly be unveiled in India on November 18. Recently, at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025, the Chinese tech firm announced that the Oppo Find X9 series will debut in the country in November, without revealing the exact launch date. In India, the phone is confirmed to be powered by the same MediaTek Dimensity chipset as its Chinese counterpart.

The Oppo Find X9 Pro is tipped to sport a 6.78-inch flat OLED display with 1.5K resolution and up to a 120Hz refresh rate. Interestingly, the standard model is said to feature a higher 2K resolution 6.59-inch LTPO OLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate.

In India, the Pro model's top-of-the-line option will reportedly feature 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage in the country. Meanwhile, in China, the lineup's MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset is confirmed to be paired with an Arm G1-Ultra GPU, delivering a peak clock speed of 4.21GHz. Moreover, it is claimed to offer up to 33 percent faster graphics performance and 42 percent better power efficiency than its predecessors.

For optics, the Indian Oppo Find X9 Pro model is tipped to carry a triple-rear camera unit, with a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-828 primary shooter, a 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 ultrawide lens, and a 200-megapixel Samsung HP5 telephoto periscope sensor with 3x digital zoom capabilities. This seems to be similar to the leaked specifications of its Chinese counterpart.

While the company has already confirmed the presence of a Hasselblad-tuned 200-megapixel telephoto lens, the other details are yet to be announced.

On the other hand, the standard Oppo Find X9 is said to feature a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 main rear camera with optical image optimisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 ultrawide lens, and a 50-megapixel Samsung JN9 periscope camera. On the front, it might offer a 50-megapixel selfie camera, too.

Coming to the expected pricing of the Oppo Find X9 series in India, the Pro model will reportedly be priced under Rs. 1,00,000. Whereas the Find X9 might debut with a price tag of around Rs. 65,000.