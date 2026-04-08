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  • Xbox Game Pass Wave 1 Titles for April Announced: Hades 2, Vampire Crawlers, Kiln and More

Xbox Game Pass Wave 1 Titles for April Announced: Hades 2, Vampire Crawlers, Kiln and More

Hades 2 launched on PC, Mac, and Nintendo Switch platforms in September last year. It arrives on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on April 14.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 8 April 2026 12:56 IST
Xbox Game Pass Wave 1 Titles for April Announced: Hades 2, Vampire Crawlers, Kiln and More

Photo Credit: Supergiant Games

Hades 2 will join Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, and PC Game Pass

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Highlights
  • Vampire Crawlers is a deckbuilder from the makers of Vampire Survivors
  • Hades 2 launched on PC, Mac, Switch, and Switch 2 on September 25
  • Kiln is developed by Double Fine Productions
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Microsoft has announced the first wave of titles coming to Xbox Game Pass in April. The Xbox parent is adding 18 games to Game Pass in the first half of April, including Hades 2. The action Roguelike is coming to Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass on the day it launches on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X.

Other notable additions include Replaced, the cyberpunk platformer coming to Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass day one; Call of Duty: Modern Warfare; day-one title Vampire Crawlers; and Kiln, the next game from Double Fine.

Game Pass Wave 1 Titles for April Announced

Hades 2 released on PC, Mac, and Nintendo Switch platforms in September last year and was hailed as one of the best games of 2025. Supergiant Games' sequel to Hades was nominated for Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2025. Now, Hades 2 is finally releasing on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on April 14. On the same day, the Roguelike action title arrive on Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, and PC Game Pass across Xbox consoles, cloud, PC, and handheld devices.

On April 14, Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass will also add Replaced, a 2.5D cyberpunk platformer set in an alternate 1980s America. Replaced will be available day one with Game Pass, too.

The first half of April is full of new games coming to Xbox Game Pass day one. On April 21, Vampire Crawlers, the turn-based Roguelite deck builder from the makers of indie hit Vampire Survivors, arrives on Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass on cloud, consoles, PC, and handhelds.

On April 23, Double Fine Productions' multiplayer pottery game Kiln arrives on the service day one, as well. It will be available to Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass members across PC, cloud, Xbox Series S/X, and handhelds.

Game Pass will also add Planet Coaster 2, The Thaumaturge, and EA Sports NHL 26 this month. Here's the full list of wave 1 titles coming to the service:

April 7

Final Fantasy IV (cloud, Xbox Series S/X, PC)

April 8

DayZ (PC)

Endless Legend 2 (Game Preview) (PC)

FBC: Firebreak (cloud, Xbox Series S/X, PC)

April 9

Planet Coaster 2 (cloud, Xbox Series S/X, PC)

April 10

Tiny Bookshop (cloud, Xbox Series S/X, PC)

April 13

Football Manager 26 (PC)

Football Manager 26 Console (cloud, console, PC)

April 14

Hades 2 (cloud, Xbox Series S/X, handheld, PC)

Replaced (cloud, Xbox Series S/X, PC)

The Thaumaturge (cloud, Xbox Series S/X, PC)

April 16

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered (now with Game Pass Premium)

EA Sports NHL 26 (cloud, Xbox Series S/X, PC)

April 17

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (cloud, console, PC)

April 21

Little Rocket Lab (cloud, console, PC)

Sopa: Tale of the Stolen Potato (cloud, console, handheld, PC)

Vampire Crawlers (cloud, Xbox Series S/X, handheld, PC)

April 23

Kiln (cloud, Xbox Series S/X, handheld, PC)

Game Pass Essential members will get access to two games coming to the service on April 8: Warhammer Vermintide 2, and DayZ.

Microsoft also announced the games leaving Game Pass this month. Ashen Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, Grand Theft Auto V, My Little Pony: A Zephyr Heights Mystery, and Terra Invicta (Game Preview) will leave the service on April 15.

Vampire Crawlers

upcoming
Vampire Crawlers

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Strategy
Platform Android, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X, iOS, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 7+
Kiln

upcoming
Kiln

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Hack and Slash
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5), PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 3+
Replaced

upcoming
Replaced

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Platformer
Platform PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 18+
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Further reading: Xbox Game Pass, Game Pass, Game Pass April Wave 1, Microsoft, Xbox, Hades 2, Kiln, Vampire Crawlers
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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