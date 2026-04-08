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Oppo Find X9s Pro With Dimensity 9500 Chip, 16GB RAM Visits Geekbench Ahead of China Launch

The Oppo Find X9s Pro is listed as running Android 16 and may ship with ColorOS 16 on top.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 April 2026 12:45 IST
Oppo Find X9s Pro With Dimensity 9500 Chip, 16GB RAM Visits Geekbench Ahead of China Launch

Find X9s Pro will join the Find X9 and X9 Pro (pictured) in the company's lineup

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Highlights
  • The handset is listed on Geekbench with the model number PME-110
  • It appears to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset
  • The phone posted 3,463 single-core and 10,174 multi-core scores
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Oppo is gearing up to launch two new members of the Find X9 family this month. While the Oppo Find X9 Ultra will be introduced in the global markets, the Find X9s Pro will be limited to China. Ahead of its anticipated debut, the latter has been discovered on a benchmarking site, which reveals its model number and some of its key specifications. The Oppo Find X9s Pro is expected to arrive with a flagship Dimensity chipset and run Android 16.

Oppo Find X9s Pro Geekbench Listing

An Oppo handset bearing the model number PME-110 has been listed on Geekbench (first spotted by tipster Abhishek Yadav). The model number is believed to corroborate the Oppo Find X9s Pro, which is scheduled to be launched in China soon. The handset is listed with an octa-core chipset with an ARMv8 architecture and a base operating frequency of 2.70GHz.

Comparing the SoC's core configuration reveals it to be the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, which also powers the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro models. It has an “All Big Core” architecture, comprising one Ultra core clocked at 4.21GHz, three Premium cores capped at 3.50GHz, and four Pro cores operating at 2.70GHz.

The upcoming Oppo Find X9s Pro could be paired with approximately 14.77GB of RAM, which could then be marketed as 16GB. The handset is listed as running Android 16 and may ship with ColorOS 16 on top. Gadgets 360 staff independently verified the listing on the benchmarking site.

Benchmark scores for the Oppo handset give us an idea of what to expect in terms of performance. In the Geekbench 6.6.0 for Android AArch64 benchmarking test, it registered scores of 3,463 (single core) and 10,174 (multi core) points, respectively.

For comparison, the vanilla Oppo Find X9 scored 2,966 points (single core) and 8,710 points (multi core) in Gadgets 360's tests. Meanwhile, the Find X9 Pro achieved 3,251 and 9,771 points in the same tests, respectively. The benchmark numbers hint towards performance at par, if not better, than the current Find X9 models.

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Further reading: Oppo Find X9s Pro, Oppo Find X9s Pro specification, Oppo Find X9s Pro Launch, GeekBench
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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