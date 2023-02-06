Technology News

Oppo Find N2 Flip Could Cost Around EUR 1,200 in Global Markets: Report

Oppo Find N2 Flip was launched in China at a starting price of CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 73,000).

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 February 2023 15:21 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

The Oppo Find N2 Flip gets a 6.8-inch primary full-HD+ AMOLED display

Highlights
  • Oppo Find N2 Flip is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC
  • It features a 50-megapixel dual rear camera, 32-megapixel selfie snapper
  • The Oppo Find N2 Flip gets 4,300mAh battery, 44W SuperVOOC fast charging

Oppo Find N2 Flip is expected to be unveiled for the global markets at the Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2023 event, which is set to take place in February. This clamshell foldable smartphone has already debuted in China where its pricing starts at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 73,000). Now, a new report has suggested the possible pricing of the Oppo Find N2 Flip in Europe. It is expected to launch in India as well. However, its India pricing is still under wraps.

Oppo Find N2 Flip global price (expected)

According to an Appuals report, the Oppo Find N2 Flip could be offered in a single configuration with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. This model could be priced between EUR 1,100 (roughly Rs. 98,000) and EUR 1,200 (roughly Rs. 1,07,000). It is said to come in Astral Black and Moonlit Purple colours.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip had debuted alongside the Oppo Find N2 foldable smartphone in China last year. However, it is believed that the latter handset will not be released by Oppo for the global markets.

Oppo Find N2 Flip specifications

The Oppo Find N2 Flip is believed to carry the same specifications as its China variant. It features a 6.8-inch primary full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,200 nits of peak brightness. There is also a 3.62-inch cover display with a 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it packs a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC, coupled with a Mali-G710 MC10 GPU. It features high-speed LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 onboard storage.

It has a dual rear camera unit, highlighted by a 50-megapixel primary sensor along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. The Oppo Find N2 Flip also carries a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It is equipped with a 4,300mAh dual-cell battery with support for 44W SuperVOOC fast charging.

Further reading: Oppo Find N2 Flip, Oppo Find N2 Flip price, Oppo Find N2 Flip specifications, Oppo
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
South Korea Categorises ‘Blockchain-Based Tokens’ as ‘Securities’, Issues Guidelines
Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra Do Not Support Seamless Updates on Android 13: Report
