Oppo is gearing up to introduce several new smartphones early next year, including a foldable and a flagship model. A tipster has now leaked the launch timeline of two of the anticipated devices, whose launches have reportedly been accelerated by the company. The Oppo Find N6 has been rumoured to be in development for some time, and could debut in China before the Chinese New Year. It is tipped to be followed by the Find X9 Ultra.

Oppo Find N6, Oppo Find X9 Ultra Launch Timeline

According to a Weibo post by tipster Smart Pikachu (translated from Chinese), the development of the Oppo Find N6 and Oppo Find X9 Ultra has been fast-tracked by the company. The Find N6 could be launched before the Chinese New Year — an annual 15-day festival in China that begins on February 17, 2026.

Thus, it may be introduced in January, in anticipation of the upcoming holiday period in the country. According to previous reports, the Oppo Find N6 is expected to be the first foldable smartphone powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It is rumoured come with an 8.1-inch main inner screen and a 6.6-inch cover display. The foldable is described as being "thinner and lighter than a traditional foldable phone”.

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra, meanwhile, could target a March 2026 release timeline in China, as per the tipster. It is claimed that the purported handset has been in testing for some time, and its screen could have “some surprises”.

Per previous reports, the Oppo Find X9 Ultra could feature a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 200-megapixel primary camera, a 200-megapixel mid-telephoto lens, a 50-megapixel ultra-telephoto sensor, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. The handset may come with a 6.8-inch 2K LTPO OLED screen.

The Ultra model could be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, unlike the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro, which use a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset. The battery capacity is teased to exceed the 7,000mAh mark.

