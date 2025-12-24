Technology News
English Edition

Oppo Find N6, Oppo Find X9 Ultra China Launch Timeline Leaked; May Debut in Q1 2026

The Find N6 could be launched before the Chinese New Year, which begins on February 17.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 24 December 2025 09:39 IST
Oppo Find N6, Oppo Find X9 Ultra China Launch Timeline Leaked; May Debut in Q1 2026

Oppo launched the Find X9 series, including the Pro model, in October

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Oppo may launch the Find N6 foldable in China as early as January
  • It is tipped to be the first foldable with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip
  • Oppo Find X9 Ultra is tipped for a March 2026 launch in China
Advertisement

Oppo is gearing up to introduce several new smartphones early next year, including a foldable and a flagship model. A tipster has now leaked the launch timeline of two of the anticipated devices, whose launches have reportedly been accelerated by the company. The Oppo Find N6 has been rumoured to be in development for some time, and could debut in China before the Chinese New Year. It is tipped to be followed by the Find X9 Ultra.

Oppo Find N6, Oppo Find X9 Ultra Launch Timeline

According to a Weibo post by tipster Smart Pikachu (translated from Chinese), the development of the Oppo Find N6 and Oppo Find X9 Ultra has been fast-tracked by the company. The Find N6 could be launched before the Chinese New Year — an annual 15-day festival in China that begins on February 17, 2026.

Thus, it may be introduced in January, in anticipation of the upcoming holiday period in the country. According to previous reports, the Oppo Find N6 is expected to be the first foldable smartphone powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It is rumoured come with an 8.1-inch main inner screen and a 6.6-inch cover display. The foldable is described as being "thinner and lighter than a traditional foldable phone”.

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra, meanwhile, could target a March 2026 release timeline in China, as per the tipster. It is claimed that the purported handset has been in testing for some time, and its screen could have “some surprises”.

Per previous reports, the Oppo Find X9 Ultra could feature a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 200-megapixel primary camera, a 200-megapixel mid-telephoto lens, a 50-megapixel ultra-telephoto sensor, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. The handset may come with a 6.8-inch 2K LTPO OLED screen.

The Ultra model could be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, unlike the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro, which use a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset. The battery capacity is teased to exceed the 7,000mAh mark.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo Find N6, Oppo Find N6 Launch Timeline, Oppo Find N6 Specifications, Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Oppo Find X9 Ultra specifications, Oppo Find X9 Ultra Launch, Oppo
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Realme Pad 3 Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of India Launch; to Feature 2.8K Display and 45W Wired Charging

Related Stories

Oppo Find N6, Oppo Find X9 Ultra China Launch Timeline Leaked; May Debut in Q1 2026
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 15 Series India Launch Date, Price Range Leaked
  2. Realme 16 Pro Series Camera Details and Realme Buds Air Launch Date Revealed
  3. Realme Pad 3 Key Specifications Surface Ahead of Launch in India
  4. Oppo Find N6, Find X9 Ultra Could Launch in China Early Next Year
  5. OnePlus Turbo Display Details Leaked; Could Arrive With This 165Hz Screen
  6. Battle of the Nerds: Godfather of AI, Google DeepMind Chief Argue Over AGI
  7. Paramount's New Offer for Warner Bros. Is Not Sufficient, Major Investor Says
  8. Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Poco X8 Pro Spotted on IMDA Ahead of Global Launch
  9. Realme Watch 5 Review
  10. Samsung Galaxy TriFold Gets Folded 150,000 Times: Here's What Happened
#Latest Stories
  1. Google One, Gemini Annual Plan Prices Slashed By Half for Limited Period: Details
  2. Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge Plans Reportedly Dropped Amidst Poor Sales of Ultra-Thin Phones
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Hinge Survives Around 150,000 Folds in Durability Test on YouTube
  4. 007 First Light Delayed by Two Months, Will Now Launch on May 27, 2026
  5. Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition Launch Confirmed; Could Feature Rotary Dial Around Camera Module
  6. Oppo Pad Air 5 Unboxing Video Reveals Additional Design Details, Accessories
  7. OnePlus Turbo Tipped to Launch With 1.5K BOE Display With 165Hz Refresh Rate
  8. Oppo Find N6, Oppo Find X9 Ultra China Launch Timeline Leaked; May Debut in Q1 2026
  9. Realme Pad 3 Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of India Launch; to Feature 2.8K Display and 45W Wired Charging
  10. NASA’s SPHEREx Telescope Delivers First Full-Sky Map, Unlocking Cosmic Secrets
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »