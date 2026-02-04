Apple on Wednesday announced the expansion of skill-building and training programmes for employees working across its supplier network. As per the Cupertino-based tech giant, this initiative is part of its ongoing efforts to support workforce development in regions where it has a significant manufacturing presence. It also announced the launch of a new education hub in India, designed to provide accessible training programmes that help workers build technical proficiencies beyond their day-to-day responsibilities.

Apple's New Education Hub in India

The new education hub has been launched in collaboration with the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) and will begin offering new courses in March, Apple wrote in a newsroom post. The tech giadnt claims it will serve as a space for trainers and students to learn directly from educators specialised in digital literacy and Swift coding.

“We're thrilled to expand our technical training courses in India, giving thousands of employees the opportunity to learn valuable new skills and explore new paths for career growth, “Sarah Chandler, Vice President of Environment and Supply Chain Innovation at Apple said in a statement.

Faculty from MAHE will impart these curriculums to supplier trainers, enabling them to deliver sessions to larger employee groups. Beginning with Tata Electronics, the development courses will be available to supplier employees at more than 25 supplier sites across the country, to help them develop skills in digital literacy, Swift coding, robotics, automation technology, and smart manufacturing.

The new development courses mark the latest initiative from Apple's global $50 million (roughly Rs. 452.3 crore) Supplier Employee Development Fund, the newsroom post further read.

Following the expansion, Apple and its partners now offer more than 75 courses for supplier employees in India. The company introduced a robotics training programme in the country in December 2024 and following its initial success, an expansion is on the cards for this year. As per Apple, it will train and qualify factory educators at robotics labs, who in turn, can customise the curriculum and deliver sessions at their respective facilities.