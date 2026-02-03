Technology News
Best Premium Smartphones Under Rs 1 Lakh: iPhone 17, OnePlus 15, Oppo Find X9 and More

Shopping for a new premium smartphone in India under Rs. 1 lakh? Here's our comprehensive list of the top models you can go for.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 February 2026 16:58 IST
Best Premium Smartphones Under Rs 1 Lakh: iPhone 17, OnePlus 15, Oppo Find X9 and More

The iPhone 17 (pictured) is one of the most value-for-money iPhone models in recent years

Highlights
  • Several premium phones in India now cost well under Rs. 1 lakh
  • Oppo Find X9 focuses on camera excellence with Hasselblad tuning
  • OnePlus 15 targets gamers with a 165Hz display and fast charging
If you're shopping for a new smartphone in the premium segment in India, you're spoilt for choice. Brands such as Apple, iQOO, OnePlus, and Oppo, all have their flagship offerings in this category, packing top-tier processors, advanced camera systems, refined designs, and long-term software support. But getting your hands on a handset offering all the aforementioned features does not mean you need to spend exorbitantly.

Smartphones such as the iPhone 17, Oppo Find X9, and the OnePlus 15 position themselves as compelling options without moving North of the Rs. 1 lakh-mark.

iPhone 17

The iPhone 17 is among the best, no-nonsense premium smartphones in the market. It offers several quality-of-life upgrades over the previous generation, including better cameras, display, and battery life. It sports a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion (which means the panel refreshes at 120Hz). Powering the iPhone 17 is Apple's A19 chipset, which is built on a 3nm process.

iphone 17 review ndtv black colour

For optics, the iPhone 17 has a 48-megapixel Fusion main camera and a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. It also sports an 18-megapixel CentreStage selfie camera on the front. Apple claims up to 30 hours of video playback on a single charge with the iPhone 17.

Read our iPhone 17 review here to know more

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR, 120Hz
  • Processor: A19
  • Rear Cameras: 48-megapixel (main), 48-megapixel (ultra-wide-angle)
  • Front Camera: 18-megapixel
  • Battery: 3,692mAh (unofficial figure), 40W (wired) + 25W (MagSafe)

iPhone 17 Price in India

The iPhone 17 price in India starts at Rs. 82,900 for the base 256GB storage option. It is also offered with 512GB of storage, priced at Rs. 1,02,900. The handset is offered in five colour options — Lavender, Mist Blue, Sage, White, and Black.

Samsung Galaxy S25

The Samsung Galaxy S25 is a suitable alternative to the iPhone 17 if you don't wish to step into Apple's ecosystem. It is part of the company's flagship Galaxy S lineup launched in 2025. The handset sports a 6.2-inch Full-HD+ (1,080×2,340 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor, paired with 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage.

samsung galaxy s25plus review13

Samsung has equipped the Galaxy S25 with a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. On the front, it sports a 12-megapixel selfie shooter. The handset is equipped with a 4,000mAh battery that supports 25W wired and 15W wireless charging.

You can read our Samsung Galaxy S25 review here

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.2-inch Full HD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 2X
  • Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main), 10-megapixel (telephoto), 12-megapixel (ultra-wide-angle)
  • Front Camera: 12-megapixel
  • Battery: 4,000mAh, 25W (wired) + 15W (wireless)

Samsung Galaxy Price in India

The price of the Samsung Galaxy S25 in India begins at Rs. 74,999 for the 12GB + 256GB configuration, while the 512GB storage variant costs Rs. 86,999. It is available in Icy Blue, Mint, Navy, and Silver Shadow colour options. Blueblack, Coralred, and Pinkgold colourways are exclusively offered via the Samsung website.

Oppo Find X9

In recent years, Oppo has become one of the best brands in terms of smartphone cameras, and the Oppo Find X9 continues this legacy. For imaging, it has a triple rear camera system co-developed by Hasselblad, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary camera. The optics unit also includes a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera.

oppo find x9 main big gadgets 360

The Oppo Find X9 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.1 onboard storage. It packs a 7,025mAh silicon-carbon battery that supports 80W wired fast charging, 50W AirVOOC wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging.

Here's our Oppo Find X9 review

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.59-inch Full HD+ AMOLED, 120Hz
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9500
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main), 50-megapixel (telephoto), 50-megapixel (ultra-wide-angle)
  • Front Camera: 32-megapixel
  • Battery: 7,025mAh, 80W (wired) + 50W (wireless)

Oppo Find X9 Price in India

Oppo Find X9 price in India begins at Rs. 74,999 for the 12GB+256GB RAM and storage configuration. It is also available in a 16GB+512GB variant, priced at Rs. 84,999. It is sold in two colourways — Space Black and Titanium Grey.

OnePlus 15

If you're in the market for not just a premium smartphone but one that excels at gaming too, then the OnePlus 15 is a solid contender. It features a 6.78-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with up to 165Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset under the hood, coupled with up to 16GB LPDDR5x Ultra+ RAM and up to 512GB storage.

OnePlus 15 Review: A Brilliant Phone, A Difficult Decision

On the imaging front, the handset has a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 primary camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front, it sports a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The OnePlus 15 has a 7,300mAh silicon-carbon battery with 120W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support.

Here's our comprehensive review of the OnePlus 15

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.78-inch QHD+ AMOLED, 165Hz
  • Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main), 50-megapixel (telephoto), 50-megapixel (ultra-wide-angle)
  • Front Camera: 32-megapixel
  • Battery: 7,300mAh, 120W (wired) + 50W (wireless)

OnePlus 15 Price in India

The OnePlus 15 is priced at Rs. 72,999 for the base variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The 16GB of RAM + 512GB onboard storage version is priced at Rs. 79,999. It is offered in Infinite Black, Sand Storm, and Ultra Violet colourways.

iQOO 15

The iQOO 15 is a balanced choice for people looking for decent gaming and all-around performance. This flagship from the Vivo sub-brand has a 6.85-inch Samsung M14 AMOLED display with a 2K resolution and a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, paired with an Adreno 840 GPU. For gaming, the iQOO 15 has a dedicated Q3 gaming chip.

iqoo 15 review ndtv main

It is equipped with a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with up to 100x digital zoom, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The iQOO 15 packs a 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery with 100W wired and 40W wireless fast charging support.

Here's our review of the iQOO 15

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.85-inch 2K AMOLED, 144Hz
  • Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
  • RAM and Storage: 16GB LPDDR5x (RAM), Up to 512GB UFS 4.1 (storage)
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main), 50-megapixel (telephoto), 50-megapixel (ultra-wide-angle)
  • Front Camera: 32-megapixel
  • Battery: 7,000mAh, 100W (wired) + 40W (wireless)

iQOO 15 Price in India

The price of the iQOO 15 in India is set at Rs. 72,999 for the base configuration with 12GB RAM + 256GB onboard storage. The top-of-the-line 16GB + 512GB variant is priced at Rs. 79,999.

