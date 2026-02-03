Vivo X300 series was launched in India in December 2025. The lineup currently consists of the standard Vivo X300 and the Vivo X300 Pro models. Recently, a report highlighted that the Chinese smartphone maker is planning to launch an Ultra model as the latest addition to its flagship lineup. Now, a tipster claims that the purported Vivo X300 Ultra could be unveiled alongside another smartphone, dubbed Vivo X300 Max. This suggests that Vivo's numbered series could eventually include four models. The two upcoming handsets have reportedly received network certifications, hinting at their imminent arrival. However, the specifications and exact launch date of the phones remain under wraps.

Vivo X300 Max Could be Launched Alongside the Vivo X300 Ultra

In a post on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging platform, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) states that the Chinese smartphone maker will launch the Vivo X300 Ultra and Vivo X300 Max after the Chinese Spring Festival, which ends on March 3. However, the tech firm has yet to confirm the launch of the two models, which could be announced in the coming weeks.

The rumoured Vivo X300 series smartphones, with V2547A and V2547DA model numbers, respectively, have cleared network access certifications. Moreover, the tech firm is tipped unveil a Vivo X300 Ultra model with BeiDou satellite connectivity, which is said to carry the V2548A model number. The three phones will arrive with N79 network band support, the leaker claims.

On top of this, another smartphone brand is expected to launch two new handsets, dubbed Oppo Find X9s Pro and Oppo Find X9 Ultra, around the same time. The two Find X9 lineup models could also feature N79 network band support.

Recently, a report suggested that the Vivo X300 Ultra will be equipped with a 6.82-inch 2K BOE LTPO display, delivering up to 120Hz of refresh rate and high-frequency PWM dimming. The rumoured smartphone will reportedly carry a triple rear camera setup, headlined by two 200-megapixel shooters and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. It is said to be powered by Qualcomm's octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which is built on a 3nm process. The phone might pack a 7,000mAh battery.