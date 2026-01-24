Apple is said to have recorded its strongest year yet in India. According to a report, market data reveals that the Cupertino-based tech giant's shipments in the country grew significantly in 2025, helping it expand market share in what is now the world's second-largest smartphone market by volume. Despite Apple's strong performance, the overall smartphone market in India remained largely flat, with about 152 million units shipped throughout the year.

iPhone Shipments Surge in India

Citing market data from market intelligence firm Counterpoint Research, TechCrunch reports that Apple's iPhone shipments in India rose sharply in 2025, driving its market share to a record 9 percent, up from about 7 percent in 2024. This reportedly marks the Cupertino-based tech giant's best annual performance in India to date.

Industry analysts reportedly attribute this growth to several factors, including an expanded product portfolio that spans from the latest iPhone 17 series to last year's iPhone 16 series and the non-flagship iPhone 16e. Wider availability of iPhone models across online and offline channels, along with easy financing options such as no-cost EMIs and bank offers, also contributed to Apple's strong performance.

Meanwhile, the data shows that India's overall smartphone shipments remained flat at around 152–153 million units in 2025.

In recent years, Apple has been gradually moving its manufacturing base out of China to other countries, with India being one of its new assembly hubs. According to information shared by Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, the tech giant has achieved a new feat of shipping made in India iPhone models worth $50 billion (about Rs. 4.51 Lakh Crore) in total.

Apple, through its contract manufacturers like Foxconn, was onboarded in the PLI scheme under the Make in India initiative. The company managed to export about $16 billion (about Rs. 1.44 Lakh Crore) worth of iPhone models in the first nine months of the FY26 alone, taking total shipments to $50 billion since FY22.

The number is expected to grow further as there are still a couple of months left until the end of the current financial year.