Oppo has reportedly confirmed the list of phones that will receive the next major OS update from the company. As many as 11 Oppo smartphones are expected to get an update to Android 14. Currently, Oppo Find N2 Flip owners have access to the Android 14 Beta 2 release, along with a few other smartphones. While the stable version of the Android 14 update is a few months away from its release, Google has already rolled out the Android 14 Beta 3 update to select Pixel phone users who have enrolled themselves in beta testing.

According to a report by DroidApp (in Dutch) Oppo Benelux has confirmed that 11 smartphones will be updated to Android 14. The Oppo Find X3 Pro will be the oldest handset from the Chinese smartphone manufacturer to be updated to Android 14, as per the report. However, Oppo is not likely to expand the upcoming OS update to the Oppo Find X3 Lite and Find X3 Neo handsets which made their debut as part of the same series. Additionally, the Oppo Reno 7 series and newer as well as some of the company's A-series smartphones are also said to receive the Android 14 update.

The list shared by the publication also includes the Oppo Reno 8 series, which comprises the Oppo Reno 8T, Find X5 series, Oppo A57, Oppo A77, Oppo A78, and the Oppo A98. Notably, Oppo hasn't confirmed the timeline for the Android 14 rollout yet.

Google showed off Android 14 at Google I/O, and the company recently released the Android 13 Beta 3 update to the select Pixel phones including the new Pixel 7a giving users a glimpse at features coming to phones that will receive the Android 14 update. The latest Android 14 Beta 3 update adds features like non-linear font scaling, privacy upgrades — including partial access to photos and videos, new animation support in gesture navigation, and more.

The company has also revealed other Android 14 features such as the restriction of the ability to show full-screen notifications for apps by default — except for calling and alarm apps and data safety notifications — as part of the Android 14 Beta 2 update. Eligible users can install the Android 14 Beta on their respective smartphones and access these features, while the stable version of Android 14 will be officially released by the company later this year.

