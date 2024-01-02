Technology News

Oppo Find X7 Leaks in New Hands-on Video Ahead of January 8 Launch

Oppo Find X7 is tipped to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 January 2024 17:20 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find X7 is confirmed to come in four RAM and storage configurations

Highlights
  • An alleged video shows off the upcoming Oppo Find X7 in full
  • It is likely to sport a 6.78-inch 1.5K display
  • Oppo Find X7 is tipped to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery
Oppo Find X7 and Oppo Find X7 Ultra are confirmed to go official in China on January 8 with Oppo already kicking off pre-reservations for the handsets via its official online store. Just days ahead of the full reveal, it looks like the Oppo Find X7 has once again leaked, this time via a hands-on video. The video suggests a design language similar to the Oppo Find X6. It is seen with a curved AMOLED screen and a hole punch cutout on the display. The Oppo Find X7 is tipped to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC.

An alleged hands-on video (via GizmoChina) surfaced on the Web offering a close look at the Oppo Find X7. It is seen in black, blue, purple, and white shades. The handset is already confirmed to come in Desert Silver Moon, Smokey Purple, Starry Sky Black, and Vast Sea and Sky (translated from Chinese) colour options. It seems to have a design language similar to the Oppo Find X6. The phone  appears to have a curved AMOLED screen with a hole punch display.

On the rear, three camera sensors alongside an LED flash are seen arranged on a circular shaped island. The alert slider is seen on the left spine of the Oppo Find X7, while volume buttons are arranged on the right spine.

Oppo announced last week that the launch of the Oppo Find X7 series will take place in China on January 8 at 2:30pm local time (12:00am IST). They are currently up for pre-reservations in the country. The Find X7 is confined to be available in 12GB + 256GB, 16GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB RAM and storage variants.

The base Oppo Find X7 is expected to run on a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC. It is said to ship with Android 14-based ColorOS 14 and is likely to sport a 6.78-inch 1.5K display with BOE 8T OLED LTPO panel with 120Hz refresh rate and 2,160Hz PWM dimming rate. It is tipped to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support.

The newly launched Oppo Find N2 Flip is the first foldable from the company to debut in India. But does it have what it takes to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
