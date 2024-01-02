Poco X6 series is confirmed to launch in India on January 11. The lineup is likely to include the Poco X6 and the Poco X6 Pro, succeeding the Poco X5 and Poco X5 Pro. The base Poco X6 is reportedly a rebadged version of the Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, whereas the Poco X6 Pro is said to be a rebranded Redmi K70E. An earlier leak showed leaked design renders of the models and suggested the colour options and several key specifications of the handsets. Now an online listing of the Poco X6 Pro has hinted at the price, storage configurations and other details of the phone.

The folks over at 91Mobiles reportedly spotted the Poco X6 Pro on the Amazon UAE website. As per the website, the Amazon listing showed the phone in a 12GB + 512GB variant priced at AED 1,299 (roughly Rs. 29,500). Meanwhile, an earlier leak had suggested that the Pro model will be available in black, grey, and yellow colour options.

According to the alleged listing, the Poco X6 Pro will feature a 6.67-inch 1.5K LTPS display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB onboard storage. The phone is expected to ship with Android 13-based OS.

For optics, the Poco X6 Pro is listed to carry a triple rear camera unit with a 67-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultrawide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The phone is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging support.

The Poco X6 Pro is expected to launch alongside the Poco X6. The base model has previously been tipped to carry a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC and a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel shooter at the back.

