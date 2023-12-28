OnePlus Ace 3 will go official in China next week alongside the OnePlus Buds 3 TWS earphones. Ahead of it, the Chinese tech brand has released multiple teasers, disclosing the display specifications of the smartphone. The OnePlus Ace 3 is confirmed to come with an OLED panel with 1.5K resolution. The company has used the same panel supplied by BOE in the OnePlus 12. The OnePlus Ace 3 is expected to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

OnePlus has confirmed the display specifications of the OnePlus Ace 3 via Weibo. As per the teaser posts, the upcoming handset will have a 6.78-inch BOE Oriental screen with 1.5K (2,780 x 1,264 pixels) resolution, up to 4,500 nits of peak brightness and 800 nits of manual brightness. The display is rated to deliver 1,600 nits brightness in auto mode. The panel claimed to have received an A+ rating from DisplayMate. This is in line with a leak from last week. OnePlus has packed a similar OLED panel in the OnePlus 12 with 2K resolution.

The handset is confirmed to have a metal frame and a frosted glass panel on the back. It will have an in-screen fingerprint scanner for authentication. In global markets including India, the OnePlus Ace 3 is expected to arrive as the OnePlus 12R at the company's 'Smooth Beyond Belief' event in New Delhi on January 23.

OnePlus Ace 3 will launch in China on January 4 at 2:30pm local time (12:00pm IST). It is confirmed to come in black, blue, and gold colour options. The OnePlus Buds 3 TWS earbuds will also debut alongside.

As per past leaks, the OnePlus Ace 3 could run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and house a 5,500mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support. It is anticipated to have a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. It could feature a 16-megapixel selfie sensor.

