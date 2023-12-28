Samsung Galaxy A15 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC and 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit was launched in India earlier this week. The South Korean smartphone brand now seems like gearing up to unveil a new Galaxy M15 model as a rebranded version of the Galaxy A15. The rumoured Galaxy M15 is said to come with a bigger battery than its Galaxy A series counterpart. The Galaxy A15 has a 5,000mAh battery unit. The preceding Galaxy M14 and Galaxy A14 have identical specifications.

As per a report by GalaxyClub (via Sammobile), Galaxy M15 is in the works as a rebranded version of Galaxy A15. The former will reportedly be backed by a 6,000mAh battery. The Galaxy A15, in contrast, houses a 5,000mAh battery unit in both its 4G-only and 5G iterations.

The Galaxy A15 is confirmed to get up to five years of security updates and four years of OS upgrades. Samsung could promise the same for rumoured Galaxy M15. The company earlier rebranded the Galaxy A14 as Galaxy M14.

Samsung Galaxy M15 and Galaxy A15 will have identical specifications if the former is indeed a rebranded device. The Galaxy A15 was launched earlier this week with a starting price tag of Rs. 19,499 for the base variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. It costs Rs. 22,499 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

It runs on an Android 13-based One UI 5 and features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and A peak brightness of 800 nits. It has an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset under the hood, along with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

The Galaxy A15 5G's camera setup includes a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel secondary sensor and a 2-megapixel shooter. It has a 13-megapixel front camera. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

