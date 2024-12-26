Oppo Find X8 and Find X8 Pro were launched last month whereas the Find X8 Ultra is expected to debut soon. A fourth smartphone is rumoured to join the Find X8 series — Find X8 Mini — alongside the Ultra. A new leak by a Chinese tipster has revealed some details about these phones. Oppo is said to have plans to unveil an Oppo Find X8s model as well. They are likely to go official next year. The Ultra model is tipped to come with a 6.8-inch quad-curved screen with 2K resolution.

Oppo Find X8 Ultra Specifications (Leaked)

Tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo (via) posted that the Oppo Find X8 Ultra will arrive with a familiar design with a 6.82-inch BOE X2 display. The display is said to offer a 2K resolution and micro-quad-curved design. It is tipped to include a metal frame and a large circular camera module at the rear.

The design and camera arrangement of the Oppo Find X8 Ultra is said to be similar to the Find X8 Pro. The camera unit could include a one-inch sensor and dual periscope lenses. Despite these features, the device is tipped to maintain a slim profile.

Additionally, in the comment section, the tipster claimed that the Oppo Find X8 Mini will be launched alongside the Find X8 Ultra. They are likely to launch in March 2025. The tipster states that Oppo has plans to launch a Find X8s model. However, the launch timeline of this rumoured model is unclear.

The Oppo Find X8 and Oppo Find X8 Pro were launched in India in November with a starting price tag of Rs. 69,999 and Rs. 99,999, respectively. They came with Android 15-based ColorOS 15 and run on MediaTek's Dimensity 9400 chip paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage.