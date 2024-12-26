Technology News
English Edition

Oppo Find X8 Mini Could Launch Alongside Find X8 Ultra; Find X8s Said to Be in the Works

Oppo Find X8 Ultra is tipped to feature a 6.82-inch BOE X2 display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 December 2024 15:15 IST
Oppo Find X8 Mini Could Launch Alongside Find X8 Ultra; Find X8s Said to Be in the Works

Oppo Find X8 series was launched in India in November

Highlights
  • Oppo has unveiled the Find X8 and Find X8 Pro in November
  • They are likely to launch in March 2025
  • Oppo Find X8 series runs on MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipsets
Advertisement

Oppo Find X8 and Find X8 Pro were launched last month whereas the Find X8 Ultra is expected to debut soon. A fourth smartphone is rumoured to join the Find X8 series — Find X8 Mini — alongside the Ultra. A new leak by a Chinese tipster has revealed some details about these phones. Oppo is said to have plans to unveil an Oppo Find X8s model as well. They are likely to go official next year. The Ultra model is tipped to come with a 6.8-inch quad-curved screen with 2K resolution.

Oppo Find X8 Ultra Specifications (Leaked)

Tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo (via) posted that the Oppo Find X8 Ultra will arrive with a familiar design with a 6.82-inch BOE X2 display. The display is said to offer a 2K resolution and micro-quad-curved design. It is tipped to include a metal frame and a large circular camera module at the rear.

The design and camera arrangement of the Oppo Find X8 Ultra is said to be similar to the Find X8 Pro. The camera unit could include a one-inch sensor and dual periscope lenses. Despite these features, the device is tipped to maintain a slim profile.

Additionally, in the comment section, the tipster claimed that the Oppo Find X8 Mini will be launched alongside the Find X8 Ultra. They are likely to launch in March 2025. The tipster states that Oppo has plans to launch a Find X8s model. However, the launch timeline of this rumoured model is unclear.

The Oppo Find X8 and Oppo Find X8 Pro were launched in India in November with a starting price tag of Rs. 69,999 and Rs. 99,999, respectively. They came with Android 15-based ColorOS 15 and run on MediaTek's Dimensity 9400 chip paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage.

 

Oppo Find X8

Oppo Find X8

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant display with skinny borders
  • Slim IP68 & IP69 rated design
  • Buttery smooth software experience
  • Good low light video recording
  • Bad
  • Plenty of bloatware and preinstalled apps
  • Poor ultrawide camera performance
Read detailed Oppo Find X8 review
Display 6.59-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9400
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5630mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1256x2760 pixels
Oppo Find X8 Pro

Oppo Find X8 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stylish IP68 & IP69 rated design
  • Vibrant display
  • Buttery smooth software experience
  • Impressive video recording capabilities
  • Bad
  • Quick Button needs refinement
  • Plenty of bloatware and preinstalled apps
  • Poor ultrawide camera performance
Read detailed Oppo Find X8 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9400
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5910mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1264x2780 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Oppo Find X8 Mini, Oppo Find X8 Ultra, Oppo Find X8s
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Poco Aims to Expand Offline Presence in India, Achieve Double-Digit Growth in 2025: Report
Oppo Find X8 Mini Could Launch Alongside Find X8 Ultra; Find X8s Said to Be in the Works
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Turbo 4 Pro, Poco F7 Key Specifications Surface Online
  2. Apple's Bezel-Less iPhone Dream Reportedly Delayed Beyond 2026
  3. You Can Now Apply New AR Effects and Scan Documents on WhatsApp for iOS
  4. Redmi 14C 5G Teased to Launch in India in 2025
  5. Realme 14 Pro 5G Series Teased Ahead of India Launch
  6. Oppo Find N5 or OnePlus Open 2 May Launch Earlier Than Expected
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Find X8 Mini Could Launch Alongside Find X8 Ultra; Find X8s Said to Be in the Works
  2. Oppo Find N5 May Launch Before Find X8 Ultra, Much Ahead of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7
  3. Redmi 14C 5G Teased to Launch in India in 2025; Could Get a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC
  4. Poco Aims to Expand Offline Presence in India, Achieve Double-Digit Growth in 2025: Report
  5. Alibaba’s Qwen Team Releases QVQ-72B Open Source Vision AI Model in Preview
  6. Call of Duty: World at War, Singularity to Reportedly Join Game Pass in 2025
  7. Lava Smartphone With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Teased to Launch Soon in India
  8. Asus Zenbook With 32 Hour Battery Life Teased Ahead of CES 2025; Said to Be 'World's Lightest’ Copilot+ PC
  9. Apple's First Bezel-Less Full Screen iPhone Reportedly Delayed Beyond 2026
  10. Ola Electric Opens 3,200 Stores Amid Year of Consumer Complaint Woes
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »