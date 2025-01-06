Technology News
Oppo Find X8 Mini Specifications Leaked; Could Feature 1.5K Display, Dimensity 9400 SoC

Oppo Find X8 Mini is said to feature an optical in-display fingerprint scanner.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 January 2025 19:49 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find X8 Mini is expected to debut soon as a third entrant in the company's Find X8 series

  • Oppo Find X8 Mini is said to have a Sony IMX9-series primary rear sensor
  • The smaller Mini model may retain the chipset of the Find X8 Mini models
  • Oppo Find X8 and Oppo Find X8 Pro are already available in India
Oppo Find X8 and Find X8 Pro were launched in November last year. Now, the company appears to be preparing to reveal the Oppo Find X8 Mini as a third entrant in the company's Find X8 series, following the footprints of Vivo X200 Pro Mini. Ahead of an official announcement, a Chinese tipster has suggested key specifications of this phone. The purported Oppo Find X8 Mini is tipped to run on a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chip, and it could feature a 6.31-inch OLED display.

Oppo Find X8 Mini Specifications (Leaked)

Tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo shared alleged specifications of the unannounced Oppo Find X8 Mini. As per the post, the handset will have a 6.31-inch LTPO OLED display with 1.5K resolution. It could pack a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC under the hood. The same chipset is powering the existing Find X8 and Find X8 Pro models.

The Oppo Find X8 Mini is said to have a triple rear camera unit, including a Sony IMX9 series primary sensor. It is also tipped to feature a 50-megapixel 'high-quality' periscope zoom camera and an optical in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. The upcoming phone is said to have a metal middle frame and glass body. It is also tipped to offer support for wireless charging.

Past leaks indicated that the Oppo Find X8 Mini will be announced alongside the Find X8 Ultra in March. Oppo is expected to introduce the handset as a direct competitor to the China-exclusive Vivo X200 Pro mini.

The Oppo Find X8 and Oppo Find X8 Pro are already available in the Indian market since November 2024 with a starting price tag of Rs. 69,999 and Rs. 99,999, respectively. They run on Android 15-based ColorOS 15 and pack up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage. They sport LTPO AMOLED screens.

The vanilla Oppo Find X8 boasts a triple rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-700 sensor. Meanwhile, the Oppo Find X8 Pro features a quad rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel LYT-808 sensor.

 

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2025 hub.

Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
