Oppo Find X8 Mini might be launched by the Chinese smartphone maker soon, according to details shared by a tipster. The company recently launched the Oppo Find X8 and Find X8 Pro in China, and it is expected to announce a new Find X8 Ultra model as part of the series. However, it looks like Oppo might also be preparing a fourth model in the lineup that could compete with Vivo's X200 Pro Mini smartphone that was launched in China last month.

Oppo Find X8 Mini Tipped to Debut Alongside Flagship Find X8 Ultra Model

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) states in a post on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging platform, that Oppo is working on a new smartphone that could arrive alongside the Oppo Find X8 Ultra, which is expected to launch in the coming months. The tipster suggests that this handset could be the purported Oppo Find X8 Mini.

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Digital Chat Station

It's worth noting that Oppo hasn't revealed any details about the Oppo Find X8 Ultra or the rumoured Find X8 Mini, and the tipster hasn't cited any sources for their claim. However, if this fourth model were to debut in the Find X8 series, it would compete with the Vivo X200 Pro Mini, which was launched on October .

Vivo's smallest model in the X200 Pro series is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chip, paired with up to 16GB of RAM. It sports a 6.3-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The is equipped with three 50-megapixel (primary, ultrawide, and periscope telephoto) cameras, as well as a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

You get up to 1TB of storage on the Vivo X200 Pro Mini, which is equipped with a 5,700mAh battery that supports 90W (wired) and 30W (wireless) charging. It has an in-display fingerprint scanner and runs on Android 15, with the company's OriginOS 5 skin running on top.

