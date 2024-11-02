Technology News
English Edition

Oppo Find X8 Mini Tipped to Launch Soon; Might Compete With Vivo X200 Pro Mini

Oppo could launch a new Find X8 Mini model alongside the purported Find X8 Ultra handset that is expected to debut in the coming months.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 2 November 2024 16:35 IST
Oppo Find X8 Mini Tipped to Launch Soon; Might Compete With Vivo X200 Pro Mini

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find X8 series was launched in China on October 24

Highlights
  • Oppo Find X8 series was launched in China last month
  • It is tipped to be working on the Oppo Find X8 Mini and Find X8 Ultra
  • The Oppo Find X8 Mini could compete with the Vivo X200 Pro Mini
Advertisement

Oppo Find X8 Mini might be launched by the Chinese smartphone maker soon, according to details shared by a tipster. The company recently launched the Oppo Find X8 and Find X8 Pro in China, and it is expected to announce a new Find X8 Ultra model as part of the series. However, it looks like Oppo might also be preparing a fourth model in the lineup that could compete with Vivo's X200 Pro Mini smartphone that was launched in China last month.

Oppo Find X8 Mini Tipped to Debut Alongside Flagship Find X8 Ultra Model

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) states in a post on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging platform, that Oppo is working on a new smartphone that could arrive alongside the Oppo Find X8 Ultra, which is expected to launch in the coming months. The tipster suggests that this handset could be the purported Oppo Find X8 Mini.

oppo find x8 mini weibo weibo

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Digital Chat Station

 

It's worth noting that Oppo hasn't revealed any details about the Oppo Find X8 Ultra or the rumoured Find X8 Mini, and the tipster hasn't cited any sources for their claim. However, if this fourth model were to debut in the Find X8 series, it would compete with the Vivo X200 Pro Mini, which was launched on October .

Vivo's smallest model in the X200 Pro series is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chip, paired with up to 16GB of RAM. It sports a 6.3-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The is equipped with three 50-megapixel (primary, ultrawide, and periscope telephoto) cameras, as well as a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

You get up to 1TB of storage on the Vivo X200 Pro Mini, which is equipped with a 5,700mAh battery that supports 90W (wired) and 30W (wireless) charging. It has an in-display fingerprint scanner and runs on Android 15, with the company's OriginOS 5 skin running on top.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo Find X8 Pro

Oppo Find X8 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9400
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5910mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1264x2780 pixels
Vivo X200 Pro mini

Vivo X200 Pro mini

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.31-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9400
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 1TB
Battery Capacity 5700mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2640x1216 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Oppo Find X8 Mini, Oppo Find X8 Series, Oppo, Vivo X200 Pro Mini
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Apple to Buy Pixelmator, Maker of Popular Photo-Editing Apps
Oppo Find X8 Mini Tipped to Launch Soon; Might Compete With Vivo X200 Pro Mini
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Exploring Development of Its Own Mobile OS, Carl Pei Says
  2. Apple Offers iPhone 14 Plus Service Program for This Rear Camera Issue
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Find X8 Mini Tipped to Launch Soon; Might Compete With Vivo X200 Pro Mini
  2. Apple to Buy Pixelmator, Maker of Popular Photo-Editing Apps
  3. iPhone 14 Plus Service Program for Rear Camera Issue Announced by Apple: Check Eligibility
  4. Nothing Exploring Development of Own Mobile OS as Android Alternative, Carl Pei Says
  5. Apple to Invest Up to $1.5 Billion in Globalstar for Satellite Coverage Expansion
  6. Walt Disney Forms Business Unit to Coordinate Use of AI, Augmented Reality
  7. NASA's Perseverance Rover Observes Googly Eye Eclipse on Mars
  8. South Korea's KASA and NASA to Launch CODEX Solar Coronagraph to ISS
  9. SWOT Satellite Observes Seismic Tsunami Event in Greenland’s Dickson Fjord
  10. ESA’s Solar Eclipse-Making Proba-3 Mmssion Head to its Launch Site in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »