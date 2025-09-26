Technology News
Oppo Find X9 Listed on BIS Website, Could Launch in India Soon

Oppo Find X9 will launch next month with a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chip.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 26 September 2025 17:30 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Oppo

Oppo Find X9 (pictured) will feature a revamped design

Highlights
  • The BIS listing confirms an imminent India launch of the Oppo Find X9
  • The handset will come in Velvet Titanium, Frost White, Mist Black shades
  • The lineup is teased to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset
Oppo Find X9 series is said to be in development as the successor to the Oppo Find X8 series, and it is scheduled to go official in China next month. Ahead of its anticipated debut, the standard Oppo Find X9 has been spotted on an Indian certification website, which confirms that it will also be introduced in India, and perhaps soon. Notably, the China-based brand recently revealed the colourways, design, and cameras of the Oppo Find X9 series.

Oppo Find X9 With Model Number CPH2791 Listed on BIS

An Oppo handset (via tipster Sanju Choudhary) was listed on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website with the model number CPH2791. According to recent reports, this model number matches the upcoming Oppo Find X9, and it appears to have been listed on September 19. While the BIS entry  does not reveal any specifications of the upcoming handset, it does hint towards its imminent launch in India as the successor to the Oppo Find X8.oppo find x9 bis Oppo Find X9

For the unaware, BIS is a regulatory body whose purpose is to certify, mark, and standardise products before their respective original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) can begin selling them in the country.

Oppo previously announced that its Find X9 series will be launched in China on October 16. Pre-reservations for the upcoming lineup have already begun. The handsets are teased to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, which is expected to rival the recently announced Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.

As per the brand, the Oppo Find X9 will pack a 7,000mAh battery, while the Pro model will ship with a 7,500mAh cell. Building upon the Oppo Find X8 series, the upcoming smartphones are confirmed to feature Hasselblad-tuned rear camera systems. The Find X9 Pro is teased to have a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with an f/2.1 aperture and a 70mm focal length. The handsets will be accompanied by a Hasselblad Professional Photography Kit.

Meanwhile, Oppo has also announced colourways of the Find X9 and the Find X9 Pro. The former will be sold in Velvet Titanium, Frost White, and Mist Black colour options, while the latter will be offered in Velvet Titanium and Frost White (translated from Chinese).

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Oppo Find X9, Oppo Find X9 Pro, Oppo, Oppo Find X9 Specifications
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More

