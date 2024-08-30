Technology News
Oppo Find X8's Quick Button is seen located at the bottom of the right edge.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 August 2024 16:44 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

  • Oppo tipped to call the new button Quick Button
  • In game mode, this button can be long-pressed for continuous shooting
  • Sony's few Xperia phones already feature capture buttons
Oppo Find X7 lineup was launched in January with features such as a 32-megapixel selfie shooter, 5,000mAh battery, and 100W charging support. Now, Oppo seems to be preparing to unveil the Find X8 lineup with at least three models — Oppo Find X8, Find X8 Pro, and Find X8 Ultra. While the launch details of the Find X8 series remain unclear, a prominent tipster has suggested that the phones will get a new button. Meanwhile, the Apple iPhone 16 series is also highly speculated to come with a similar dedicated capture button.

Oppo Find X8 Series May Get an Extra Button

Tipster Ice Universe posted an alleged render of the Oppo Find X8 on X showcasing its side view. The render shows the device with an additional button located on the lower part of the device called 'Quick Button'. The arrangement of the button on the right side of the frame indicates that it could be a dedicated camera button.

Additionally, a similar leaked marketing material shared by a Weibo user (@Technology BiuBiu Car) hints that the Quick Button will offer multiple functions in camera mode, picture viewing mode, and game mode.

According to the machine translation of this poster, the button can be tapped to click a picture in camera mode. The poster suggests that a long press will allow you to shoot while sliding across the button to zoom in and out. In picture viewing mode, sliding a finger on the button could allow you to scroll through the photos. In game mode, this button can be long-pressed for continuous shooting.

The iPhone 16 series, which is expected to go official on September 9, is highly speculated to get a similar dedicated capture button for photos and videos. Sony's few Xperia phones already feature capture buttons.

