Technology News
English Edition

Oppo Official Reveals Reason Behind New Capture Button on the Find X8 Series

The dedicated capture button is meant to serve as a new snappy way to capture photos without using the touchscreen of the purported Oppo Find X8.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 11 October 2024 17:39 IST
Oppo Official Reveals Reason Behind New Capture Button on the Find X8 Series

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find X8 is the purported successor to the Find X7 (pictured above)

Highlights
  • Oppo Find X8 series is confirmed to get a dedicated capture button
  • The button is claimed to be different from iPhone 16's Camera Control
  • It will be powered by Dimensity 9400 SoC with an AI Engine
Advertisement

Oppo Find X8 series is scheduled to make its debut in China on October 24. The purported smartphone lineup is expected to feature a dedicated capture button for the camera, enabling quick access. Ahead of its anticipated launch, a company official has highlighted the reasons behind the inclusion of this new button on the Find X8 series and why it is different from the Camera Control button found on Apple's latest iPhone 16 series.

Capture Button on Oppo Find X8 Series

In a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, Oppo Find series Product Manager Zhou Yibao detailed the addition of a dedicated capture button for the camera on the purported Find X8 series. One of the reasons behind its inclusion is due to “pain points” discovered in personal experiences. It is meant to serve as a new, snappy way to capture photos without using the handset's touchscreen.

The executive also highlighted how they faced trouble when operating the camera in freezing temperatures while wearing gloves. Another instance included a rafting adventure in Guangzhou, where the constantly moving raft, coupled with water splashes, made it difficult to access the controls on the screen. Other examples include wanting to take photos of moments with children and pets or while horseriding, all of which were missed due to the inability to quickly take out the smartphone and capture photos.

However, the Oppo official noted that the Find X8's capture button is different from the new Camera Control button on the iPhone 16 series. Whereas Apple's latest smartphones sport a new capacitive button that can be used to accomplish multiple tasks, including tweaking camera settings, the button on the Find X8 series is meant for only one thing — taking pictures.

It was designed with keeping three principles in mind: ease of use, simplicity and appearance. The official highlighted their discussions with Oppo's research and development team and came to a conclusion that it should be easy to use regardless of the orientation, should be as "simple as a volume button", and should be in line with the overall appearance of the smartphone.

Oppo Find X8 Specifications (Expected)

Oppo Find X8 may be equipped with a 6.5-inch BOE display with a 1.5K resolution and thin bezels, as per previous leaks. For optics, it is speculated to feature a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 sensor. The purported handset is already confirmed to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, which may be paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5T RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

Oppo Find X8 is expected to be backed by a 5,700mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC charging via USB Type-C.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Oppo Find X8, Oppo Find X8 Design, Oppo Find X8 Leaks, Oppo Find X8 specifications, Oppo Find X8 Series Specifications, Oppo
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Google Is Rolling Out Custom AI Art Screensavers on Google TV Devices: How to Add

Related Stories

Oppo Official Reveals Reason Behind New Capture Button on the Find X8 Series
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioFinance App Launches in India With UPI and These Other Features
  2. Tesla Unveils Cybercab Driverless Robotaxi With Autonomous Capabilities
  3. OnePlus 13 Confirmed to Be Launched in October, to Get Performance Boost
  4. iQOO 13 Will Come With BOE's Latest Display With These Specifications
  5. Oppo Find X8 Series to Come With Capture Button and Here's Why
  6. Poco C75 Global Variant Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  7. Solar Storm May Cause Auroras and Power Grid Disruptions
  8. Reliance Jio Introduces New ISD Minute Pack Recharge Plans
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Search Now Supports Ethereum Name Service: Here’s What it Means
  2. Oppo Official Reveals Reason Behind New Capture Button on the Find X8 Series
  3. Google Is Rolling Out Custom AI Art Screensavers on Google TV Devices: How to Add
  4. Crypto-Friendly Dubai Issues Cease-and-Desist Orders Against Seven Entities, Here’s Why
  5. Poco C75 Global Variant May Come With up to 8GB of RAM, 256GB of Storage: Report
  6. YouTube Reportedly Confirms Reducing Elements on the Ads as Users Claim ‘Skip Button’ Is Being Hidden
  7. Tesla Cybercab Autonomous Prototype EV With FSD System and No Steering Wheel Unveiled
  8. Samsung Backs Scholarly AI Bot Serving Students and Academics
  9. AMD Sees Next AI Chip in Mass Production Later This Year
  10. Dyson WashG1 Wet Floor Cleaner With Multiple Hydration Modes Launched: Specifications, Price in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »