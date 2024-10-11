Oppo Find X8 series is scheduled to make its debut in China on October 24. The purported smartphone lineup is expected to feature a dedicated capture button for the camera, enabling quick access. Ahead of its anticipated launch, a company official has highlighted the reasons behind the inclusion of this new button on the Find X8 series and why it is different from the Camera Control button found on Apple's latest iPhone 16 series.

Capture Button on Oppo Find X8 Series

In a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, Oppo Find series Product Manager Zhou Yibao detailed the addition of a dedicated capture button for the camera on the purported Find X8 series. One of the reasons behind its inclusion is due to “pain points” discovered in personal experiences. It is meant to serve as a new, snappy way to capture photos without using the handset's touchscreen.

The executive also highlighted how they faced trouble when operating the camera in freezing temperatures while wearing gloves. Another instance included a rafting adventure in Guangzhou, where the constantly moving raft, coupled with water splashes, made it difficult to access the controls on the screen. Other examples include wanting to take photos of moments with children and pets or while horseriding, all of which were missed due to the inability to quickly take out the smartphone and capture photos.

However, the Oppo official noted that the Find X8's capture button is different from the new Camera Control button on the iPhone 16 series. Whereas Apple's latest smartphones sport a new capacitive button that can be used to accomplish multiple tasks, including tweaking camera settings, the button on the Find X8 series is meant for only one thing — taking pictures.

It was designed with keeping three principles in mind: ease of use, simplicity and appearance. The official highlighted their discussions with Oppo's research and development team and came to a conclusion that it should be easy to use regardless of the orientation, should be as "simple as a volume button", and should be in line with the overall appearance of the smartphone.

Oppo Find X8 Specifications (Expected)

Oppo Find X8 may be equipped with a 6.5-inch BOE display with a 1.5K resolution and thin bezels, as per previous leaks. For optics, it is speculated to feature a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 sensor. The purported handset is already confirmed to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, which may be paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5T RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

Oppo Find X8 is expected to be backed by a 5,700mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC charging via USB Type-C.

