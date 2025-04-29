Technology News
English Edition
Oppo Find X9 Pro Tipped to Replace Dual Telephoto Cameras With Single 200-Megapixel Periscope Lens

The phone may come with a triple camera system, comprising a 50-megapixel primary shooter and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 29 April 2025 16:23 IST
Oppo Find X9 Pro is the purported successor to the Find X8 Pro (pictured)

Highlights
  • Oppo Find X9 Pro is tipped to get a 200-megapixel periscope camera
  • The X9 Pro may shift to a triple-camera layout instead
  • Oppo's Find X9 series is speculated to comprise four models
Oppo Find X8 series was announced in October 2024, and the rumour mill is already churning out potential details about its successor. As per a tipster, Oppo may make a change to the camera system of the purported Oppo Find X9 Pro and simplify the design with the inclusion of a higher-resolution sensor. It is said to sport a new 200-megapixel periscope telephoto lens, which could replace the dual telephoto unit which the Find X8 Pro currently offers.

Oppo Find X9 Pro's Periscope Telephoto Camera

This information comes from a post on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo by tipster Digital Chat Station (machine translated from Chinese). It is suggested that Oppo might replace the dual periscope telephoto unit seen on Find X8 Pro with a single 200-megapixel sensor with a higher resolution on the purported Oppo Find X9 Pro. It will result in a change of the overall layout of the handset's camera system, as per the tipster.

Currently, the Oppo Find X8 Pro is equipped with a quad camera unit, comprising 50-megapixel primary camera with a LYT-808 sensor (f/1.6), a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera with a 120-degree field-of-view (f/2.0), a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom (f/2.6), and a 50-megapixel Sony IMX858 periscope telephoto camera with up to 6x optical zoom (f/4.3).

However, with the change in the periscope telephoto lenses, it may change into a triple camera unit. The 200-megapixel sensor is speculated to be paired with a 50-megapixel primary shooter and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens.

Interestingly, this is not the first time that the inclusion of a new camera sensor in the purported Oppo Find X9 series has been suggested. Earlier this month, tipster Smart Pikachu hinted towards the China-based OEM adopting a 200-megapixel sensor either for the primary camera or as the periscope telephoto lens.

Speculated to debut in October, the upcoming Find X9 series is rumoured to comprise four models — Oppo Find X9, Find X9 Plus, Find X9 Pro, and Find X9 Ultra.

Oppo Find X9, Oppo Find X9 Pro, Oppo, Oppo Find X8 Pro
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI)
