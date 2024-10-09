Technology News
Oppo Find X8 Series to Launch on October 24; Confirmed to Run on New MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC

Oppo Find X8 series is expected to include vanilla Oppo Find X8 and Find X8 Ultra.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 October 2024 15:44 IST
Oppo Find X8 Series to Launch on October 24; Confirmed to Run on New MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC

Photo Credit: Oppo Find X8

MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC uses TSMC N3E process technology

Highlights
  • MediaTek has announced the new Dimensity 9400 SoC today
  • New chip is claimed to be 40 percent more power efficient
  • Oppo Find X8 Ultra may join the lineup later
Oppo Find X8 series will launch later this month with the latest MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC, the Chinese smartphone company confirmed on Wednesday. The new MediaTek processor was announced earlier today as a successor to the Dimensity 9300. The chipset is built on TSMC's second-generation 3nm fabrication process and has performance cores clocked at 3.62GHz. The Oppo Find X8 series is expected to include the vanilla Oppo Find X8 and Find X8 Ultra.

Oppo Find X8 Series Launch Date Announced

Oppo, via its official Weibo handle, announced that its Find X8 series smartphones will be launched on October 24 in China. The upcoming lineup is confirmed to be powered by the all-new MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC.

Built on TSMC's second-generation 3nm process, the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC has a performance core capped at 3.62GHz, alongside 3x Cortex-X4, and 4x Cortex-A720 cores. The flagship chipset is claimed to offer 35 percent faster single-core performance and 28 percent faster multi-core performance compared to MediaTek's Dimensity 9300. It is said to be 40 percent more power-efficient than its predecessor.

While Oppo has only mentioned the Oppo Find X8 series, the lineup is believed to include the base Find X8, and Find X8 Ultra, successors to the Oppo Find X7 and Find X7 Ultra, respectively. 

As per past leaks, the Oppo Find X8 will feature a 6.5-inch 1.5K screen produced by BOE. It could get a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 sensor. It could pack a 5,700mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless charging support.

The Oppo Find X8 Ultra is tipped to get either a 6.7-inch or 6.8-inch micro-curved flat display. It is said to include up to 16GB of LPDDR5T RAM and a maximum of 1TB of UFS 4.0 built-in storage.

Oppo Find X7 Ultra

Oppo Find X7 Ultra

  • Good
  • Unique stand-out design
  • Vibrant 120Hz display
  • Excellent performance
  • Very flexible camera system
  • Good for portrait photography
  • Great battery life with fast charging
  • Bad
  • Still new to Generative AI features
  • Several Google integrations missing
Read detailed Oppo Find X7 Ultra review
Display 6.82-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 3168x1440 pixels
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Comment

