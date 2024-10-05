Oppo Find X8 series is expected to launch in the coming weeks as the company's upcoming flagship smartphone lineup, and we've seen several details related to the handsets leak over the past few months. A tipster has now published detailed specifications of the standard Oppo Find X8 model that is expected to be powered by an upcoming flagship smartphone processor from MediaTek, along with its purported launch date in China. Meanwhile, leaked images of the successor to the Oppo Find X7 have also surfaced online.

Oppo Find X8 Specifications (Expected)

Weibo user Small Town Assessment (translated from Chinese) leaked details of the upcoming Oppo Find X8 on the Chinese microblogging platform, claiming that it will be powered by the Dimensity 9400 SoC that is expected to be unveiled by MediaTek on October 9. The handset is said to run on Android 15, with the company's ColorOS 15 skin on top.

Oppo Find X8 leaked specifications

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Small Town Assessment (translated from Chinese)

According to the tipster, the Oppo Find X8 will feature a 6.5-inch 1.5K screen produced by BOE along with thin display bezels, while the rear panel will be made of glass. It will feature a triple rear camera setup, and the leaked image shows that the telephoto camera will have a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 sensor.

Meanwhile, a user on X (formerly Twitter) shared purported live images of the Oppo Find X8 that show the phone's display, a section of the centre-aligned, circular rear camera module, and the metallic sides of the handset. The design seen in this image is the same as the handset teased by Oppo Find series product head

The Oppo Find X8 is likely to pack a 5,700mAh battery along with support for 80W SuperVOOC charging over a USB Type-C port as well as proprietary wireless charging support, as per the image shared by the tipster on Weibo. It also suggests that the phone will feature the tri-state alert slider as well as a dedicated button.

The leaked image also claims that the Oppo Find X8 could be launched in China on October 21. The handset will be available in four colourways — Black, Blue, Pink, and White — according to the tipster. More details about the Find X8 series are likely to emerge in the coming days.

