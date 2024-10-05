Technology News
Oppo Find X8 Detailed Specifications, Live Images Leaked Ahead of Launch

Oppo Find X8 is said to be equipped with a telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and a Sony LYT-600 sensor.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 5 October 2024 16:40 IST
Oppo Find X8 series is expected to launch in China as the successor to the Find X7 series

Highlights
  • Oppo Find X8 is tipped to debut with MediaTek's Dimensity 9400 chipset
  • The handset is said to be equipped with a 5,700mAh battery
  • The Oppo Find X8 could run on Android 15 out-of-the-box
Oppo Find X8 series is expected to launch in the coming weeks as the company's upcoming flagship smartphone lineup, and we've seen several details related to the handsets leak over the past few months. A tipster has now published detailed specifications of the standard Oppo Find X8 model that is expected to be powered by an upcoming flagship smartphone processor from MediaTek, along with its purported launch date in China. Meanwhile, leaked images of the successor to the Oppo Find X7 have also surfaced online.

Oppo Find X8 Specifications (Expected)

Weibo user Small Town Assessment (translated from Chinese) leaked details of the upcoming Oppo Find X8 on the Chinese microblogging platform, claiming that it will be powered by the Dimensity 9400 SoC that is expected to be unveiled by MediaTek on October 9. The handset is said to run on Android 15, with the company's ColorOS 15 skin on top.

oppo find x8 smalltownassessment weibo Oppo Find X8

Oppo Find X8 leaked specifications
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Small Town Assessment (translated from Chinese)

 

According to the tipster, the Oppo Find X8 will feature a 6.5-inch 1.5K screen produced by BOE along with thin display bezels, while the rear panel will be made of glass. It will feature a triple rear camera setup, and the leaked image shows that the telephoto camera will have a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 sensor.

Meanwhile, a user on X (formerly Twitter) shared purported live images of the Oppo Find X8 that show the phone's display, a section of the centre-aligned, circular rear camera module, and the metallic sides of the handset. The design seen in this image is the same as the handset teased by Oppo Find series product head 

The Oppo Find X8 is likely to pack a 5,700mAh battery along with support for 80W SuperVOOC charging over a USB Type-C port as well as proprietary wireless charging support, as per the image shared by the tipster on Weibo. It also suggests that the phone will feature the tri-state alert slider as well as a dedicated button. 

The leaked image also claims that the Oppo Find X8 could be launched in China on October 21. The handset will be available in four colourways — Black, Blue, Pink, and White — according to the tipster. More details about the Find X8 series are likely to emerge in the coming days. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Oppo Find X8, Oppo Find X8 Specifications, Oppo Find X8 Series
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Best Deals on Air Conditioners During Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale

