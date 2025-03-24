Technology News
Oppo Find X8 Ultra will be released in Hoshino Black, Moonlight White, and Morning Light shades.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 March 2025 14:58 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find X8 Ultra is expected to get a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC

Highlights
  • Oppo has started accepting pre-reservations for the upcoming devices
  • Top-end variant of Find X8 Ultra will have satellite communication
  • Find X8s series could run on MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chip
Oppo Find X8 Ultra is all set to launch next month in China. Oppo, via Weibo, has confirmed the arrival of the new Find X8 series smartphone in its home country. The Oppo Find X8 Ultra will be launched alongside the new Oppo Find X8s series, a new tablet, smartwatch and true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds. The company has opened pre-reservations for the devices via its official online store in China. The listing and Weibo teasers confirm the colour options and RAM and storage details of the upcoming devices.

Oppo will unveil the much-awaited Find X8 Ultra on April 10 in China at 7:00pm local time (4:30pm IST). The launch event will also see the debut of Oppo Find X8s and Find X8s+ models. The brand will also release Oppo Watch X2 Mini smartwatch, Pad 4 Pro tablet, and Enco Free 4 earbuds at the same event.

Oppo Find X8 Ultra, Find X8s Series, Pad 4 Pro Colourways Teased

The company has started accepting pre-reservations for the upcoming devices through its official website in China. The listing of Oppo Find X8 Ultra shows three colour options — Hoshino Black, Moonlight White, and Morning Light (translated from Chinese). It is listed in 12GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB RAM and storage options. The top-end variant will have satellite communication.

Oppo Find X8s is shown in Cherry Blossom Pink, Moonlight White, Island Blue, and Hoshino Black (translated from Chinese) colours. It is listed in 12GB + 256GB, 16GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB versions. The Oppo Find X8s+ will debut in Moonlight White, Hoshino Black, and Hyacinth Purple (translated from Chinese) colours and 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB RAM and storage versions.

The Oppo Pad 4 Pro is confirmed to be available in Galaxy Silver, Morning Light, and Space Grey colourways (translated from Chinese) and four RAM and storage configurations — 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB, 16GB+512GB. The Oppo Watch X2 Mini is teased to come in Hoshino Black, Moonlight Silver, and Tomorrow Gold shades (translated from Chinese).

The Oppo Find X8 Ultra is expected to get a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. The Oppo Find X8s and Find X8s+ are rumoured to run on MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chip. 

 

Further reading: Oppo Find X8 Ultra, Oppo Find X8s, Oppo Find X8s Plus, Oppo Pad 4 Pro, Oppo Enco Free 4
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
OpenAI and Meta Eye AI to Reportedly Form Partnership With Reliance Industries

