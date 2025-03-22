Oppo Find X8s and Oppo Find X8s+ specifications have been leaked, ahead of their anticipated debut. Both smartphones are expected to arrive with an updated version of the processor powering the Oppo Find X8 series that launched last year. Both smartphones will pack considerably bigger batteries, and the handsets will support 80W wired charging, according to details shared by a tipster on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging platform. Oppo is expected to launch these handsets next month, after MediaTek unveils its next flagship chipset.

Oppo Find X8s, Oppo Find X8s+ Specifications (Expected)

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) leaked the specifications of the Oppo Find X8s and Find X8+ in a post on Weibo. The standard Find X8s model will be equipped with a 6.3-inch display, while the larger Oppo Find X8s+ will sport a 6.59-inch screen, according to the post.

The tipster says that both the Oppo Find X8s and Find X8s+ will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chip, which is yet to be released. The chipmaker is expected to launch the processor at its MediaTek Dimensity Developer Conference (MDDC) next month, and Oppo's handsets could be one of the first to arrive with the chipset.

Earlier this month, the tipster claimed that the Oppo Find X8s will be a slim handset that is less than 8.15mm thick, and weighs under 187g. At the time, it was said that both the Find X8s and Find X8s+ would be equipped with a periscope telephoto camera.

Both the upcoming Oppo Find X8s and Find X8s+ models will be equipped with higher capacity batteries, according to the tipster, who previously claimed that the smaller handset would be equipped with a battery that has a capacity of more than 5,700mAh. The Find X8s and Find X8s+ will support 80W (wired) and 50W (wireless) charging.

The tipster also claims that the Oppo Find X8s and Find X8s+ will be equipped with an optical fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication, located under the display. It will also arrive with an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

We can expect more details about the Oppo Find X8s and Find X8s+ in the coming days, and the handsets are expected to launch alongside the Oppo Find X8 Mini and Find X8 Ultra in April. The company previously introduced the Oppo Find X8 series last year with a Dimensity 9400 SoC, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of built-in storage.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.