Oppo Find X9 Ultra may launch later this year. The smartphone is expected to succeed the Oppo Find X8 Ultra, which has five rear cameras, including two telephoto shooters. The upcoming Find X9 Ultra will likely come with upgraded camera features over the current model. It is expected to sport a 200-megapixel main camera and dual periscope shooters. A tipster now claims that the handset may support an additional photography kit, made by Hasselblad. Meanwhile, Oppo is also said to be developing a MagSafe-like charging technology for its phones.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Could Launch With Hasselblad Photography Kit

According to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station, the Oppo Find X9 series will feature new Hasselblad-backed imaging technologies. Oppo and Hasselblad recently confirmed that they're extending their partnership for a next-gen mobile imaging system. The lineup may therefore include support for customised Hasselblad imaging accessories like Hasselblad-backed external lenses.

We have seen Chinese OEMs offer an external, optional photography kit with the likes of the Vivo X200 Ultra and the Xiaomi 15 Ultra. While the X200 Ultra gets a Zeiss-backed external lens, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra comes with a Leica-backed photography kit.

Previous leaks claimed that the Oppo Find X9 Ultra may come with a quad rear camera unit, including two 200-megapixel and two 50-megapixel periscope shooters with adjustable focal lengths. The phone is expected to get a Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 SoC. Like the other rumoured models in the series, the Ultra variant may sport a flat 1.5K display.

Notably, the tipster also claimed that Oppo could be working on a MagSafe-style magnetic wireless charging system for its phones. The system is expected to support 50W AirVOOC charging and feature a 0.2mm magnetic ring on the rear panel, which is said not to affect the charging speed efficiency. This feature is expected to be unveiled soon, but the tipster did not specify a launch timeline.