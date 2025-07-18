Technology News
  Oppo Find X9 Ultra Could Be Available With an Optional Hasselblad Photography Kit at Launch

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Could Be Available With an Optional Hasselblad Photography Kit at Launch

Oppo Find X9 Ultra could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 July 2025 18:52 IST
Oppo Find X9 Ultra Could Be Available With an Optional Hasselblad Photography Kit at Launch

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find X8 Ultra has Hasselblad-backed five rear cameras with two 50-megapixel telephoto shooters

Highlights
  • Oppo Find X9 Ultra could get two 50-megapixel dual periscope cameras
  • It may come with two 200-megapixel rear camera units
  • The Oppo Find X9 Ultra may sport 1.5K flat displays
Oppo Find X9 Ultra may launch later this year. The smartphone is expected to succeed the Oppo Find X8 Ultra, which has five rear cameras, including two telephoto shooters. The upcoming Find X9 Ultra will likely come with upgraded camera features over the current model. It is expected to sport a 200-megapixel main camera and dual periscope shooters. A tipster now claims that the handset may support an additional photography kit, made by Hasselblad. Meanwhile, Oppo is also said to be developing a MagSafe-like charging technology for its phones.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Could Launch With Hasselblad Photography Kit

According to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station, the Oppo Find X9 series will feature new Hasselblad-backed imaging technologies. Oppo and Hasselblad recently confirmed that they're extending their partnership for a next-gen mobile imaging system. The lineup may therefore include support for customised Hasselblad imaging accessories like Hasselblad-backed external lenses. 

We have seen Chinese OEMs offer an external, optional photography kit with the likes of the Vivo X200 Ultra and the Xiaomi 15 Ultra. While the X200 Ultra gets a Zeiss-backed external lens, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra comes with a Leica-backed photography kit. 

Previous leaks claimed that the Oppo Find X9 Ultra may come with a quad rear camera unit, including two 200-megapixel and two 50-megapixel periscope shooters with adjustable focal lengths. The phone is expected to get a Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 SoC. Like the other rumoured models in the series, the Ultra variant may sport a flat 1.5K display.

Notably, the tipster also claimed that Oppo could be working on a MagSafe-style magnetic wireless charging system for its phones. The system is expected to support 50W AirVOOC charging and feature a 0.2mm magnetic ring on the rear panel, which is said not to affect the charging speed efficiency. This feature is expected to be unveiled soon, but the tipster did not specify a launch timeline.

Oppo Find X8 Ultra

Oppo Find X8 Ultra

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium and solid feel
  • Decent performance
  • Capable camera setup
  • IP68 and IP69
  • Fantastic battery backup
  • Bad
  • Unavailable in India
  • Peak brightness is not on par with the competition
Read detailed Oppo Find X8 Ultra review
Display 6.82-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6100mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Oppo Find X9 Ultra features, Oppo Find X9 Ultra camera, Oppo Find X9 Series, Oppo, Oppo Find X8 Ultra
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Samsung Fixes Major Security Flaw in Secure Folder With One UI 8 Release: Report

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Could Be Available With an Optional Hasselblad Photography Kit at Launch
