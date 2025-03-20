Technology News
The Oppo F29 5G comes with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 March 2025 12:41 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo F29 5G series is claimed to meet IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings

Highlights
  • Oppo F29 5G series ships with Android 15-based ColorOS 15.0
  • Both Oppo F29 5G series phones have 50-megapixel primary rear sensors
  • The Pro variant supports 80W SuperVOOC charging
Oppo F29 Pro 5G was launched in India on Thursday alongside the Oppo F29 5G. The phones support AI LinkBoost Technology and Hunter Antenna Architecture, which is said to help boost signal strength. They feature a 360-degree Armour Body and meet military-grade MIL-STD-810H-2022 certification. The handsets support underwater photography and are said to meet IP66, IP68, and IP69 dust and water-resistant ratings. The base Oppo F29 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, while the F29 Pro version carries a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy SoC.

Oppo F29 5G, Oppo F29 Pro 5G Price in India, Availability

The Oppo F29 5G starts at Rs. 23,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB variant costs Rs. 25,000. It is currently available for pre-order via the Oppo India e-store. Deliveries are set to start on March 27. The handset is offered in Glacier Blue and Solid Purple shades.

Meanwhile, the Oppo F29 Pro 5G price begins at Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB + 128GB configuration. The 256GB storage options are priced at Rs. 29,999 and Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB and 12GB RAM variants, respectively. The handset will start shipping on April 1 and is currently available for pre-order. It comes in Granite Black and Marble White colour options.

Customers using any SBI cards or HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda and IDFC First Bank credit cards can get up to 10 percent instant cashback. They can avail of an additional 10 percent exchange bonus. The buyers can also opt for zero down payment schemes of up to eight months or no-cost EMI options of up to six months.

Alongside the official website, both handsets will also be available for purchase via Amazon and Flipkart.

Oppo F29 5G, Oppo F29 Pro 5G Features, Specifications

The Oppo F29 5G and F29 Pro 5G sport 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,412 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, up to 1,200nits brightness level and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The screen of the standard variant has Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

The base Oppo F29 5G model is powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, while the Pro variant comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy SoC. The series supports up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. The handsets ship with Android 15-based ColorOS 15.0.

For optics, both Oppo F29 5G and F29 Pro 5G have 50-megapixel primary rear sensors alongside 2-megapixel secondary sensors and 16-megapixel selfie shooters. The main camera of the Pro variant supports optical image stabilisation (OIS), while the base version supports electronic image stabilisation (EIS). The Oppo F29 5G series phones support 4K video recording at 30fps and also boast an underwater photography feature.

The Oppo F29 5G series is claimed to meet IP66, IP68, and IP69 dust and water-resistant certification. They have military-grade MIL-STD-810H-2022 drop-resistant and 360-degree Armour Body certifications as well. The handsets support AI LinkBoost Technology and Hunter Antenna Architecture for improved signal strength.

Oppo F29 5G packs a 6,500mAh battery with 45W SuperVOOC charging support, whereas the F29 Pro houses a 6,000mAh cell with support for 80W SuperVOOC charging. For security, the handsets have in-display fingerprint sensors. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, OTG, GPS and USB Type-C.

Oppo F29 Pro 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Oppo F29 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
New HMD Smartphone Surfaces Online, Possibly the Pulse 2 Pro; Design, Key Specifications Leaked

