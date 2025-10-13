The Oppo Find X9 series is scheduled to go official this week. The upcoming lineup is expected to include two models — Oppo Find X9 and Oppo Find X9 Pro. Ahead of their anticipated debut, the company has unveiled a set of accessories for the Pro model that is aimed at enhancing its imaging capabilities. Dubbed Hasselblad Professional Imaging Kit, it will be a modular attachment that includes a lens and two attachment mechanisms.

Oppo's Hasselblad Professional Imaging Kit for the Find X9 Pro

Oppo unveiled the Hasselblad Professional Imaging Kit for the Find X9 Pro in a Weibo post. As per the company, the camera attachment will be launched alongside the Find X9 series in China on October 16.

It will include a Hasselblad-branded teleconverter, a magnetic flashing ring light, a magnetic handle, a magnetic protective case, and a professional shoulder strap. Most of the attachments will snap onto the back of the phone via magnets.

Oppo said that the ring light is capable of up to 700 consecutive flashes and can produce an illuminance of 2200 lux on a surface placed 0.5 meters away from it. The magnetic accessory will support colour temperature adjustment between 3000K–9000K. Meanwhile, the magnetic handle will attach to the bottom of the Oppo Find X9 Pro and serve as a dedicated physical shutter button, with an ergonomic grip.

Oppo previously revealed that the add-on lens would improve the zooming capabilities of the Find X9 Pro by a factor of 3.28. This means that the 70mm telephoto lens of the upcoming handset would have up to 230mm focal length. Alongside, the handset will also offer an improved XPan mode and support for Hasselblad colour styles.

However, these accessories are exclusive to the Oppo Find X9 Pro and will not be available for the standard variant. In a previous announcement, the company said that the Find X9 will also debut with video attachments, although they have yet to be revealed.

We can expect more details to surface closer to the launch of the Oppo Find X9 series on October 16.

