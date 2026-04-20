Oppo Find X9s is set to be launched in select global markets on Tuesday. The handset will be accompanied by multiple devices, including the Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Oppo Watch X3, and the Oppo Enco Clip 2 TWS. The company recently confirmed that the phone will be offered in three colourways. A day ahead of the global unveiling of the Oppo Find X9s, the smartphone has reportedly been listed on a benchmarking platform, revealing its chipset, RAM, and OS, while also hinting at what one can expect it to offer in terms of performance. The phone was listed with an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 9000 series chipset.

Oppo Find X9s Specifications, Features (Expected)

An unreleased Oppo smartphone with the model number CPH2873 has been listed on the Geekbench benchmarking platform, revealing various details about the handset. While the listing does not reveal the name of the phone, tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) claims that the listing belongs to the soon-to-be-launched Oppo Find X9s. The handset appears with an octa core Mediatek MT6991 processor. The leaker claims that this is the recently released MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset.

The SoC might feature four efficiency cores clocked at 2.40GHz, three performance cores clocked at 3.30GHz, and a prime core, delivering a peak clock speed of 3.73GHz. The listing also suggests that the purported Oppo Find X9s will run on Android 16 with the firm's ColorOS 16 (or ColorOS 16.1) user interface on top. Moreover, the handset might ship with 11.10GB of RAM, which could be marketed as 12GB of RAM. The upcoming Oppo phone is also said to feature Mali-G925-Immortalis MC12 GPU.

Soon-to-be-unveiled Oppo Find X9s managed to score 2,571 points on Geekbench's single core performance test, while scoring 7,881 points on the platform's multi core performance test. However, the company has yet to confirm the name of the chipset that will power its upcoming handset. Hence, one should take these details with a grain of salt.

We already know that the Oppo Find X9s will be launched in select global markets on April 21. The handset is confirmed to be offered in black, pink, and purple colour options. However, the marketing names of these colourways remain under wraps. The phone will carry a Hasselblad-tuned triple rear camera setup and an LED flash, housed inside a square-shaped camera island. It will be equipped with a 50-megapixel “Ultra-Clear” main camera, too.

The smartphone is confirmed to be backed by a 7,025mAh battery. The Oppo Find X9s is teased to sport a flat display, surrounded by 1.15mm thick bezels. Moreover, it might feature a hole punch display cutout on the front, which could house a camera for selfies and video calls.

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