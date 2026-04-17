Oppo Find X9s Pro is all set to go official next week. Just days ahead of the formal reveal, a fresh leak has revealed the phone's key specifications. The Oppo Find X9s Pro is tipped to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset. The handset could come with a quad rear camera unit comprising two 200-megapixel sensors. It is likely to feature a 7,025mAh battery. The brand has already confirmed that the Oppo Find X9s Pro will have a 6.32-inch display. It will be available in four colourways.

Oppo Find X9s Pro Specifications (Anticipated)

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Weibo) has leaked the specifications of Oppo Find X9s Pro on Weibo. The upcoming Find X series phone is tipped to feature a 32-megapixel front-facing camera and a 7,025mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging support.

Oppo already confirmed that the Oppo Find X9s Pro will have a Hasselblad-tuned two 200-megapixel cameras on the back, along with the company's proprietary LUMO imaging system. The leak says the primary 200-megapixel HPE rear camera will use a 1/1.4-inch sensor, and the 200-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor will use 1/1.56-icnh HP5 sensor with 2.8X optical zoom.

The rear camera setup is also tipped to include a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 3.2-megapixel multispectral lens. The phone could come with a 253mm teleconverter lens.

Further, the Oppo Find X9s Pro is officially confirmed to feature a 6.32-inch display. Expanding this, the tipster claims that the handset will use a Tianma U9 Pro LTPS flat screen with 1.5K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. It is said to run on the Dimensity 9500 chipset and could feature a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. The upcoming phone could offer an IP68 + IP69 rating and may measure 8.4mm in thickness and weigh 198g.

The Oppo Find X9s Pro is scheduled to launch on April 21 in China. It is now available for pre-orders in the country in 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB RAM and storage options. It is confirmed to be available in Energetic Orange, Free White, Native Titanium, and Riding the Wind (translated from Chinese) colourways.